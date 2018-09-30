Screen scene: Local film news

• Now in its fourth year, the Tryon International Film Festival runs Friday, Oct. 5-Sunday, Oct. 7. Nearly 100 films will be projected on screens at the historic Tryon Theatre, Tryon Fine Arts Center, Upstairs Art Space, Carri Bass Studio, Holy Cross Church and Tryon Depot. Additional offerings include educational breakout sessions, cocktail parties and an opening night gala and screening of the canine rescue documentary Life in the Doghouse, whose human subjects Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta will be in attendance. Tickets range from a $10 screening of HBO’s The Tale on Saturday, Oct. 6, to a $100 VIP pass with access to all events and films. tryoninternationalfilmfestival.org

• The town of Franklin hosts a screening of Hocus Pocus on Friday, Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m. at the Ruby Cinemas, 2097 Georgia Road. Attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets. Free to attend. rubycinemas.com

• The Silent Sunday film series returns to Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., on Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., with a program of comedy shorts. Selections include Buster Keaton in Hard Luck and Hal Roach’s female-led A Pair of Tights. Andrew J. Fletcher will provide live piano accompaniment, and film historian Frank Thompson will introduce each film and offer commentary. Tickets are $12 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Safelight, a Hendersonville-based nonprofit that offers services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, hosts a screening of What Haunts Us on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Library, 301 N. Washington St. Director Paige Goldberg Tolmach’s documentary chronicles the epidemic of suicides that occurred at her seemingly perfect high school and the investigation that uncovered surprising truths that helped her hometown heal. David Flowers, a sexual assault survivor and advocate for sexual assault awareness, will speak at the event. Free. safelightfamily.org

• As the introductory part of its program “Rescue the Perishing: Using Narcan to Save Lives,” Hominy Baptist Church, 135 Candler School Road, Candler, will screen the Oscar-nominated short documentary Heroin(e) on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6:30-8 p.m. The film is about one community’s response to the opioid crisis. As part of the evening, harm reductionist Aaron Kopic will explain how Narcan works. There will also be a limited supply of Narcan kits available. Free to attend. hominybaptist.com

• Twisted Laurel, 10-A S. Main St., Weaverville, hosts a screening of Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. A discussion will follow the film. Free to attend. twistedlaurel.com