Screen scene: Local film news

• Bold Rock Hard Cider, 72 School House Road, Mills River, continues its October Movie Series on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. with the original Ghostbusters. The screening takes place in the outdoor cider garden. Limited seating is provided, or viewers may bring a blanket and sit on the lawn. Special movie treats will be available to purchase. Free to attend. boldrock.com

• The Columbus Public Library, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, screens Three Identical Strangers on Friday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. Free. polklibrary.org

• The Strand, 38 Main St., Waynesville, will show John Carpenter’s original Halloween (1978) on Friday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $1. Attendees are invited to see the new Halloween sequel at 7 p.m. at the regular admission rate. 38main.com

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. with Aida’s Secrets. The 2016 documentary profiles a man born inside the Bergen-Belsen displaced persons camp in 1945 and chronicles the search for his birth family. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $8 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200, hosts a screening of Zero Weeks on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Documentarian Ky Dickens was inspired to make a film about paid leave after experiencing financial depletion, emotional turmoil and a sense of guilt due to insufficiently funded time off after the birth of her first child. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a panel discussion on paid leave with representatives from Just Economics, NC Justice Center, Women AdvaNCe and MomsRising. The film starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available online. avl.mx/5cy

• On Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., presents a screening of The Breach. The documentary by Seattle-based fishing guide and filmmaker Mark Titus tells of his journey to discover where dwindling populations of wild salmon in his native Pacific Northwest have gone and the conditions that could bring back the most sustainable wild food remaining on the planet. Titus and several fishermen from Bristol Bay, Alaska, will participate in a post-film Q&A session. Tickets are $8 and available online and at the door the night of the event. All proceeds support efforts to save wild Alaskan salmon. avl.mx/5cz