Screen Scene: Local film news

• Tamera Pearson, a professor in Western Carolina University’s School of Nursing, is working with Asheville-based documentary filmmaker Rod Murphy to produce a video series related to the opioid epidemic. The goal of the collaboration is to enhance classroom instruction for WCU’s nurse practitioner students and assist area primary care health providers, who are often tasked with addressing their patients’ acute or chronic pain issues without contributing to the opioid problem.

Filming on the three-part series began the weekend of April 13 at WCU’s Biltmore Park campus, and the production combines insights from experts on the topic, along with dramatic scripted scenes. Funding is being provided through a U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration grant that was awarded to the School of Nursing, and the videos will be ready for viewing by late June. They will be distributed at WCU and the Mountain Area Health Education Center for use in training programs. Those interested in viewing or using the videos in their groups are invited to contact Pearson at tlpearson@wcu.edu. wcu.edu

• Asheville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park series returns to Pack Square Park on Friday, May 10, with Cars 3. Family-friendly activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will start at dusk on a giant outdoor screen on the park stage. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, chairs and blankets. Free to attend. ashevillenc.gov/departments/parks

• In preparation for its production of the musical Hands on a Hardbody (June 7-30), Asheville Community Theatre hosts a screening of the source documentary by the same name on Tuesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. S.R. Bindler’s 1997 film chronicles the endurance test among two dozen small-town Texans to see who can remain standing the longest with one hand on a new pickup truck and thereby win the vehicle. Tickets are $5 and available online and at the ACT box office. ashevilletheatre.org