Screen Scene: Local film news

• Local artist and musician Gus Cutty continues his Hip-Hop Film Series with a 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, screening of Shogun Assassin at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave. Cutty will introduce the 1980 Japanese action film and discuss its impact on hip-hop culture, including Wu-Tang Clan member GZA sampling many of the movie’s lines of dialogue on his classic 1995 album, Liquid Swords. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com
• Grail Moviehouse celebrates its third anniversary on Sunday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of Harold and Maude. Regular ticket rates apply and may be purchased online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com
• The Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., will be one of a select few U.S. theaters to screen Martin Scorsese’s new Bob Dylan documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue, on Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m. The film chronicles the musician’s tour with the titular collective in fall 1975. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.