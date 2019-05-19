Screen Scene: Local film news

• Local artist and musician Gus Cutty continues his Hip-Hop Film Series with a 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, screening of Shogun Assassin at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave. Cutty will introduce the 1980 Japanese action film and discuss its impact on hip-hop culture, including Wu-Tang Clan member GZA sampling many of the movie’s lines of dialogue on his classic 1995 album, Liquid Swords. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Grail Moviehouse celebrates its third anniversary on Sunday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of Harold and Maude. Regular ticket rates apply and may be purchased online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., will be one of a select few U.S. theaters to screen Martin Scorsese’s new Bob Dylan documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue, on Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m. The film chronicles the musician’s tour with the titular collective in fall 1975. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com