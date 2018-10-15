Recipe adapted from Cooking with Healing Mushrooms by Stepfanie Romine
Makes 32 truffles
10 minutes to prepare, one hour to cool
½ cup full-fat coconut milk
1 tablespoon reishi powder
12 ounces bittersweet chocolate
¼ cup cacao nibs
Sea salt
¼ cup raw cacao powder or dark cocoa powder
Heat the coconut milk until it’s simmering. Remove from heat, and whisk in the reishi plus a pinch of salt. Stir in the chocolate and nibs, and add a pinch of salt. Refrigerate for one hour, until slightly firm. Place the dark cocoa powder and a pinch of salt in a shallow dish with a tight-fitting lid. Stir to combine. Scoop one tablespoon of the ganache into truffles (I used a small cookie scoop), dropping each one into the cocoa mixture. Working a few at a time, shake gently to coat the truffles. Repeat with the remaining ganache. Refrigerate for up to four days.
