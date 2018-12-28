2018 in review: Partisanship alive and well in WNC politics

As the Democratic Party retook control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections, Buncombe Dems managed to hold on to key positions in local elections — perhaps most notably that of county sheriff. Politics also seeped into the Board of Commissioners race, where Republicans fell short in their bid to flip the party composition of the board.

But with wins by Reps. Patrick McHenry and Mark Meadows, whose 10th and 11th congressional districts each include part of Buncombe County, the Asheville area continued to be represented on the national stage by Republicans.