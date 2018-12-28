Settlement, revaluation to top county commissioners’ first 2019 meeting

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will discuss a settlement related to the county’s civil lawsuit against former County Manager Wanda Greene and her son, former county employee Michael Greene, on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Board Chair Brownie Newman said on Friday, Dec. 28, that he could not comment on the specifics of the settlement. The board approved a $40,000 settlement with Michael Greene on Nov. 20.

Michael and Wanda Greene have been accused by federal prosecutors of using county-issued credit cards for personal purchases. In July, Michael Greene pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States.

Prosecutors have also accused Wanda Greene of misappropriating $2.3 million of county money to purchase insurance policies with cash value for herself, her son and eight other county employees.

In addition to the charges made by federal prosecutors, the county also claims former board Chair David Gantt’s signature was forged on forms that allowed Greene to receive thousands of dollars in retention incentive payments from the county.

Setting up for an earlier reappraisal

In reaction to steady growth in county property values, the Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution that would move its scheduled 2025 revaluation to 2021.

The resolution would also put the county back on a four-year revaluation cycle for the foreseeable future. The last county revaluation occurred in 2017 and led to a 28 percent, or $6.8 billion, increase in the value of the county’s property tax base from the 2013 reappraisal.

During the subsequent budget planning period, the Board of Commissioners approved a tax rate of 53.9 cents, a figure was about 7 cents lower than the previous tax rate but 2.6 cents higher than the calculated revenue-neutral rate, which would have kept county tax revenue in line with the previous year.

On Jan. 2, commissioners will also vote on two other resolutions related to the reappraisal: one giving the county manager and tax assessor the authority to retain the services of consultants and another creating a separate fund to pay for the cost of the reappraisal.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, in the third floor conference room at 200 College St. in downtown Asheville. The meeting agenda and related documentation can be accessed here.