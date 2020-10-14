2020 General Election Voter Guide



2020 General Voter Guide Voter guide homepage Voting FAQs Asheville City Council Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Buncombe County Board of Education Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors N.C. House of Representatives Districts 114-116 N.C. Senate Districts 48-49 U.S. House of Representatives District 11 In some respects, the Mountain Xpress voter guide is among the most straightforward documents we publish. Our reporters reach out to every candidate running in a contested local race to represent Buncombe County, record their answers to the same set of questions and present the results side by side. It’s a direct amplification of the voices that seek to be heard in the halls of government.

But behind the simple commitment to publishing this guide lies the mission that has powered the paper since 1994: “to build community and strengthen democracy by serving an active, thoughtful readership at the local level, where the impact of citizen action is greatest.” Our guide is an act of service, an attempt to give our readers tools for change.

Those who live in these mountains have the right to make informed decisions about their representatives. And those who desire power over others should explain their views on the record, where they can be considered and debated and held to account. People who want the best for Western North Carolina can disagree with passion and respect over how our society should work, but they need a shared set of facts to advance that conversation.

2020 has brought unprecedented challenges to our region’s health, economy and civic life. Yet even with more news to report than ever before, we believe that in-depth coverage of elections remains one of our most critical responsibilities to the public.

Early in-person voting begins Thursday, Oct. 15, and the Buncombe County Board of Elections has more information about when and where to vote. Absentee ballots to vote by mail may be requested through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Xpress has also compiled a list of voting FAQs to answer questions about the process and timeline.

No matter the way in which you cast your ballot, we hope this guide provides the information you need to choose your elected officials. And we hope you’ll continue to see Mountain Xpress as a companion in building community, the work that will not end once the last vote is counted.

Responses from candidates for each contested general election race are available at the pages linked below:

Previous Xpress coverage of the 2020 general election is available at the pages linked below: