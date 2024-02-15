2024 Primary Election Voter Guide

As the saying goes, “All politics is local.” At Xpress, we firmly believe this, which is why we’ve focused our primary election guide on local races that pertain specifically to Buncombe County.

There will be a lot of new faces on local boards, offices, councils and benches. Asheville Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore is one of several officials who has decided to not seek reelection. Others include Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman and Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. District Judges J. Calvin Hill and Andrea Dray are also stepping down.

In all, there are local primary races for Asheville City Council, Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, the District Court, the Clerk of Superior Court and the U.S. House.

Early in-person voting begins Thursday, Feb. 15, and runs through Saturday, March, 2. If you have not registered to vote, you may do so through same-day registration at early voting stations. Early voting hours are 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Early voting on Sunday will only be held Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. The absentee return deadline is Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. The primary election is Tuesday, March 5.

The Buncombe County Board of Elections has more information about when and where to vote at avl.mx/6wz. For additional information, visit the N.C. State Board of Elections at avl.mx/dcy.

Responses from candidates for each contested primary election race are available at the pages linked below: