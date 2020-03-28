Acoustic Asheville: Laura Blackley & the Wildflowers

With music venues all across town shut down for the time being, performance videos have become the new normal. Artists and venues alike are using the platform to stay active and raise money to stay afloat.

It may be some time before we start seeing concerts in person again, but Acoustic Asheville was able to get a live performance of a new song from Laura Blackley & the Wildflowers at The Grey Eagle before everything shut down. “Single Mama Blues” was captured exclusively for Xpress and is featured below.

“Single Mama Blues”