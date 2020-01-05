Asheville Archives: Billy Borne’s cartoons, 1920

From 1907-28, cartoonist Billy Borne offered commentary on local, national and international matters through his illustrations, published in The Asheville Citizen. As part of our Humor Issue, we thought it would be fun to review Borne’s work. Below is a series of the artist’s cartoons, featured in the early days of 1920.

Published Jan. 8, 1920

Published Jan. 11, 1920

Published Jan. 25, 1920

Published Jan. 27, 1920

Published Jan. 29, 1920

Published Jan. 30, 1920