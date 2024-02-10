Asheville Archives: E.W. Grove’s influence on Asheville’s image

by Kristin D’Agostino

In 1892, author George Chapin published the book Health Resorts of the South. Not surprisingly, it included a chapter on Asheville. The section began with a quote by poet John Greenleaf Whittier: “And the pale health seeker findeth there/the wine of life in the pleasant air.”

At that time of the book’s publication, the world was in the throes of one of history’s deadliest diseases: tuberculosis. In the 19th century it’s estimated that the disease killed 7 million people per year. Highly contagious, doctors believed symptoms — which included debilitating pain in the lungs and coughing up blood — could be controlled by bed rest and time spent in the mountains.

The Switzerland of the South Dr. Gatchell marketed Asheville as “The Switzerland of the South” in his pamphlet promoting The Villa. Copy included testimonials from patients. Below is one written by F.A. Hull, who is identified in the text as being formerly of Michigan. For the pamphlet in its entirety, visit: avl.mx/2zl. Hull writes: “In 1878 I was taken suddenly with haemorrhages, had them repeatedly for three months, and was reduced from 185 to 103 pounds during the time. I suffered from cough, night sweats, as well as partial loss of voice. I made a trip to Colorado and traveled through the mountains for some time, but received no benefit; if anything my condition grew worse. I moved back to lower country, Western Kansas, but receiving little benefit returned to my home in central Michigan, from whence I made a trip to the mountains of Western North Carolina, making Asheville my head-quarters, where I had been in former years when in perfect health. “By riding in the saddle every day, no matter what the weather, I commenced to gain flesh and strength, and the cough, which had been my constant companion from the first, left me. After roaming over these mountains for three months I found that I had gained twenty-four pounds, felt like a new man, and returned again to my home; but in a few days I found that I was getting into my former condition. “Waiting till October before determining to leave home I formed the idea of making the trip overland in the saddle, but was taken suddenly with haemorrhage and confined to my bed. But as soon as I was able to sit up I ordered my baggage sent by express to Asheville, and I followed on horse-back. I left Michigan on the 23d of October and reached Asheville about the middle of November; making a trip of over one thousand miles in the saddle and gaining ten pounds on the way. When I started I was so weak that I had to be helped into the saddle. “And I did not cease to ride after reaching this place, but kept it up daily in all weather. This I did for six months, and to-day I am as strong and possess as much lung power, if not more, than ever before in my life.” Editor’s note: Peculiarities of spelling and punctuation are preserved from the original document.

“The idea was that illness could be contracted through miasma or ‘bad air,’” says Katherine Cutshall, manager at Buncombe County Special Collections at Pack Memorial Library. As the U.S. became more industrialized, she continues, “physicians recommended their patients seek fresh clean air.”

According to Cutshall, the Cherokee once frequented area hot springs for health benefits and restorative qualities. Later, in the 1770s, the region’s first white settlers held similar beliefs about the region’s wellness features.

By 1871, Dr. Horatio P. Gatchell established The Villa in Asheville, the nation’s first sanitarium. Originally located in the Kenilworth section of Asheville, Gatchell later relocated the facility to Haywood and College streets. Once established, the doctor collaborated closely with outdoor enthusiast (and future Asheville mayor) E.J. Aston to promote his new health resort in the pamphlet Western North Carolina: Its Resources, Climate, Climate, Scenery and Salubrity. The brochure compared Asheville’s mountains to those in Vienna and Geneva, popular destinations in Europe to treat individuals with TB.

The city’s 1896-97 directory asserted that in New England, 1-in-4 deaths were due to consumption; but in Western North Carolina, the directory asserted, the figure was 1-in-33. Medical minds of the time attributed the region’s healing properties to the city’s elevation, which they claimed created air pressure that matched that in human blood vessels.

Asheville was quickly becoming a hub for medical tourism. At its peak the city had 130 boardinghouses and sanitariums. This appeal eventually led to the arrival of E.W. Grove, whose impact on the city is present to this day.

‘Never too old to build castles’

In the 1880s, before his arrival in Asheville, Grove was building his reputation in the medical world as a young pharmacist in Paris, Tenn. At the time, malaria was taking the South by storm. Grove’s first wife, Mary Louisa Moore, and his daughter, Irma, both died from the illness.

Quinine, a plant-derived medicine with a strong bitter taste, was known to help curb malarial fevers and chills. Determined to make the solution more palatable, Grove created a sweet syrup with lemon flavoring and marketed it as a tasteless chill tonic. The product bore an eye-catching label: a half-child, half-pig smiled at consumers; beneath the creature the label read, “Grove’s Tasteless Chill Tonic. Makes Children and Adults Fat as Pigs.” According to Omni Grove Park Inn’s website, Grove eventually sold over 1.5 million bottles.

Health issues ultimately led Grove to relocate to Asheville. In 1897, he built a summer home in the city. By 1905, he began exploring development opportunities in the area, amassing hundreds of acres in North Asheville.

Then, seeing an opportunity to capitalize on the city’s blossoming tourism trade, Grove set out to build a world-class luxury hotel on Sunset Mountain. However, there was one big problem. The elite travelers who had been coming to Asheville since the completion of the railroad in 1880 were weary of the city’s growing reputation as a national TB sanitarium.

“The disease carried a massive stigma,” says Cutshall. “It was associated with uncleanliness and poverty. Grove wanted his resort to be for pleasure, not for sickness. … He went as far as purchasing area boardinghouses and sanitariums only to tear them down as part of his efforts to dissociate his resort from the area’s reputation as a health resort.”

What the mountains can teach us As in the past, Asheville’s natural beauty continues to attract healers of all sorts. Buncombe County native H. Byron Ballard, who is known as Asheville’s village witch, has seen the Pagan community blossom since the 1990s. Today, she says, the local group population is around 1,000. Ballard, a senior priestess and co-founder of Mother Grove Goddess Temple, a nonprofit church with a focus on the divine feminine. When asked if she believes the city has its own brand of healing magic, Ballard says, “Doubtful. But these are among the oldest mountains in the world, containing two of the oldest rivers in the world. The energy here, whether used for healing or other things, is deep and strong. If a person can connect with it in a way that is genuine and respectful, much can be learned.”

In the end, Grove’s vision won out. According to writer K.C. Cronin, the city ceased marketing itself as a national TB sanitarium; Grove and his son-in-law Fred Seely completed their plans for the Grove Park Inn.

The hotel’s groundbreaking ceremonies took place on July 9, 1912. The following year, on July 12, 1913, it opened. The Asheville Gazette-News reported the inn’s completion. In its July 14, 1913, edition, the paper featured an excerpt from a speech Grove offered guests during the inn’s opening night ceremony:

“A man is never too old to build castles and dream dreams. Standing here tonight in the midst of my friends and invited guests, I find a dream realized and a castle materialized. “After a long mountain walk one evening, at the sunset hour, scarcely more than a year ago, I sat down here to rest, and while almost entranced by the panorama of these encircling mountains and a restful outlook upon green fields, the dreams of an old-time inn came to me — an inn whose exterior, and interior as well, should present a home-like and wholesome simplicity, whose hospitable doors should ever be open wide, inviting the traveler to rest awhile, shut in from the busy world outside. “It affords me far more gratification than I can express in having in my immediate family an architect and builder who, by his artistic conception, by his untiring zeal, has studied out the very minutest details, making my dream a reality indeed and accomplishing what in so short a time, seems almost beyond human endurance.”

Grove went on to leave his mark on downtown Asheville with the construction of such buildings as the Grove Arcade and the Battery Park Hotel. When Grove died in 1927, he was buried in his family plot in Paris, Tenn.

His medicine company — complete with its cure-all chill tonic — would long outlive him. The business was renamed Grove Laboratories in 1934. And though the pig body would eventually be removed from its advertisements, the baby’s face remained a key feature when Bristol-Meyers bought out the company in 1957.