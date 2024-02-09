Council to discuss proposed wine self-storage facility

At its Tuesday, Feb. 13, meeting, Asheville City Council is slated to consider a proposed zoning-map amendment for a wine storage and self-storage facility planned for 492 Sardis Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously supported it at its Jan. 3 meeting.

The facility is being developed by Bee Safe Storage, subsidiary of the Carroll Companies, a Greensboro-based real estate development company. According to planning documents, the facility is set to be four stories and will include approximately 800 storage units. Some of the units will be dedicated to wine collections and kept between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. The plan includes a 13-space parking lot and a sidewalk.

The developer is requesting to have 2.33 acres at 492 Sardis Road rezoned from commercial industrial to commercial expansion — conditional zone, as the building will be over 100,000 square feet in gross floor area, which exceeds the limit under the current the zoning.

If approved, the facility will be the second Bee Safe storage facility in Asheville. The first, which also acts as a wine cellar, is located at 1292 Hendersonville Road.

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 11 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include:

A resolution to pause the acceptance of Land Use Incentive Grant (LUIG) applications until the Affordable Housing Plan recommends a course of action for the program. A resolution to rescind prior approval of a $1.2 million Housing Trust Fund loan for the Bryson Investment Group LLC’s Pineview Place Condominiums, approved in 2020. The developer stated that it is unable to complete the project due to rising construction costs associated with the pandemic. A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a $110,000 contract with Dixon Resources Unlimited Inc. to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the city’s Parking Services Division. Funding for this contract is available in the parking services operating budget.

Council members will in Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, at 70 Court Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting also will be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 5737.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comments will be permitted. Voicemail messages can be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 5737, and written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilFeb132024@publicinput.com until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.