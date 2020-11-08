Asheville Archives: Initial reactions to the Shelton Laurel Massacre, 1863

On Jan. 15, 1863, amid the Civil War, The Asheville News reported that enemies, “not in the shape of Northern soldiers, but … of disloyal men from Tennessee and our own State,” ransacked the nearby town of Marshall. Confederate soldiers, the article noted, were headed to Madison County to “restore order and security.”
Additional information, the paper continued, “will be fully known in due time.”
Subsequent reports explained how the region’s Union sympathizers, including those living in Shelton Laurel, were denied salt from Confederate commissioners. With food in short supply and salt critical for preserving meat, individuals took matters into their own hands.
Two months later, on March 17, 1863, The North Carolina Standard, based in Raleigh, shared an account from an unnamed source residing in the state’s western region. According to the individual, Confederate soldiers “shot down in cold blood” a number of Shelton Laurel residents accused of the January raid.
The source asserted that the officer who ordered the executions (identified in subsequent papers as Lt. Col. James Keith) “knew that the only object of the raid made by these [Shelton Laurel] men was to seize the salt, which they believed was wrongfully withheld from them.”
“I am no apologist for these miserable ignorant thieves,” the source continued. “But I hold that the Constitution and the laws of this country guarantee to every man and woman in the Confederacy, no matter what their crime, a fair and impartial trial.”
The North Carolina Standard agreed. The men accused of the raid “committed a great wrong against society,” the paper wrote. Along with the stolen salt, the article noted damage to private property and at least two wounded residents.
The men deserved lawful punishment, The North Carolina Standard continued. But instead, the paper observed: “The musket did the work. The red hand of vengeance was triumphant, and the voice of mercy, which is heard everywhere except in hell, was raised in vain.”
Because these men were denied a trial, the paper deemed the 64th Regiment’s actions “both cowardly and wicked.”
By the summer of 1863 several newspapers — including the Baltimore Sun and The New York Times — picked up on the story and ran a syndicated article describing the January killing of the 13 men and boys, which became known as the Shelton Laurel Massacre.
The piece features gruesome and dramatic details about the executions, including alleged pleas made by one of the youngest victims, 12-year-old William Shelton.
“Poor little Billy was wounded in both arms. He ran to an officer, clasped him around his legs, and besought him to spare his life. ‘You have killed my father and my three brothers; you have shot me in both arms — I forgive you for all this; I can get well. Let me go home to my mother and sisters.’ What a heart of adamant the man must have who could disregard such an appeal! The little boy was dragged back to the place of execution; again the terrible word ‘fire!’ was given, and he fell dead, eight balls having entered his body.”
The syndicated report went on to note that a number of Shelton Laurel women were also brutally “whipped and hung by the neck till they were almost dead.” Among the assault victims was an 85-year-old resident. “And the men who did this were called soldiers!” the article decried.
No members of the North Carolina 64th Regiment were ever tried for the deaths of the 13 people killed in Madison County on Jan. 19, 1863.
Today, the Shelton Laurel Massacre continues to inspire debate, research and publications, including the most recent work of historical fiction And the Crows Took Their Eyes by local author Vicki Lane. (See “Author Vicki Lane Takes Multiple Views of the Shelton Laurel Massacre,” Oct. 23, Xpress)
Editor’s note: Peculiarities of spelling and punctuation are preserved from the original document.
Actually Lt Col Keith WAS tried, and convicted for the massacre. Though Governor Vance sent the State Attorney General, Merrimon, to investigate during the war, by the time the facts were known the 64th NC was out of the state. Civilian courts were not operating in most places, so getting an extradition hearing was impossible with the war on. The new state Constitution was accepted in 1868 and civilian government resumed, and straightaway Keith was indicted for thirteen counts of murder. His lawyers obtained a change of venue, to Buncombe County. Keith was tried, for simplicity’s sake, at first only for the best case prosecutors thought they could make, and was promptly convicted. Keith appealed to the state Supreme Court, and pending this appeal was lodged in the county jail, little better than a log pen on College Street. The state Supreme Court rendered its opinion, and advised that this was all a waste of time, as even before Keith was indicted President Johnson had issued a blanket pardon covering all parties of any side for anything and everything they had done during the war. This covered Keith’s case, so no conviction could be sustained against him for any of this episode, nor against any other participant in the massacre. Keith had not waited for this result, and had escaped from the Buncombe County jail and disappeared. About thirty-five years later he returned to the area, and told of his alleged adventures in Mexico, and circulated a pamphlet in which he claimed to have killed a man in a gunfight or duel in defense of the virtues of southern womanhood. Nobody was too impressed or interested and he disappeared again, to what ultimate fate no one knows. It should be pointed out that Keith was not the commander of the 64th NC. Keith was second in command, the lieutenant colonel, with Lawrence M. Allen of Marshall as the colonel. When the salt riot took place in Marshall Allen’s two children were sick and dying of scarlet fever in his home there (Allen was away with the army) and the rioters entered his home and took the sheets and blankets off the dying children, who did go ahead and die. About half of the 64th NC was companies raised in Madison County, men who had known or known of the Sheltons all their lives. This incident with the colonel’s dead children did not sit well. The Sheltons, who with their kin had been almost all the salt rioters, lived on Little Laurel Creek, also know as Shelton Laurel. The top of the valley containing the creek is at the Tennessee line. (In 1797 the boundary line surveying party marking this boundary found the first two Sheltons already there when they got to the top of Little Laurel, these being Roderick “Stob Rod” and his brother, Coonrod, one living in a cave, the other in a hollow tree). The plan of the portion of the 64th NC involved was a good one. Part of them would circle around and get up on the ridge and move to the top of Little Laurel, to cut off escape in that direction. The rest would enter the valley from below and come up the creek. This lower party was shot at twice from ambush as the operation began. They did take a rope and throw it over a branch and put one end around the neck of an old woman, and hoisted her up until her shoe tips were scuffing dirt. But then they let her go, and she probably knew nothing to tell them anyway other than the ones that they were hunting were in the bushes somewhere. They caught fourteen men and boys, and put them in a corn crib to keep overnight. At the time Madison was in the Department of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, with headquarters at Knoxville, so they were going to have to walk these fourteen to Knoxville. Instead, they decided to shoot them. The next morning when they were called to come out, the youngest boy held back and hid, so it was thirteen that got marched down the road about a mile, made to kneel, and shot in the back of the head, and buried in one single mass grave. Some years after the war the Federal government passed pension legislation, and the survivors of these thirteen filed a claim (by now embellishing just a bit and alleging that their homes were burned too, as they watched their menfolk killed). Zeb Vance and Augustus Merrimon happily endorsed their petition, willing to let them collect a pension if they could obtain one. The problem was that to collect a survivor’s pension the deceased needed to have been a member of the armed forces of the United States. So the surviving Sheltons went ahead and said they WERE members of the armed forces of the United States, having enlisted one another in 1861 (when the youngest was 10) and made a stab then at getting through to Union territory, but had to turn back and go home, where they held themselves in instant readiness for their chance. In fact, at least one of these thirteen was a deserter from Company B of the 29th NC, this being a newer Stob Rod Shelton. There were other incidents around of meanness during the war. Colonel Walker of the Thomas Legion was home on sick leave at Murphy when a party took him from the dinner table with his family. His wife ran after and found him murdered in the road. Captain Edney’s father, of Hendersonville, was old Captain Edney, having been for many years a captain in the militia. In a case of mistaken identity a party called for Captain Edney to come out and shot him dead on his doorstep. People knew who did these things, but they let it lie, and usually the names of the perpetrators died with the people who knew them.