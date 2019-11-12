Asheville City and Buncombe County schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday, Nov. 12

Press release from Buncombe County Schools:
All Buncombe County Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for students this morning due to forecasts of a wintry mix and potential for flash freezing. Also, there will be no buses on icy roads.
Please stay tuned as we monitor the situation for changes in this decision based upon worsening conditions- especially relative to individual school districts. In the event one or more school districts have to be closed, a notification will be sent to all media outlets, employees, and parents as soon as possible.
Please note that breakfast will be served when your child arrives at school.
Employees should report to work at their normal time if they are able to travel safely. As always, employees who will be arriving to work later than their normal start time must communicate with their principal or supervisor.
Press release from Asheville City Schools:
Due to the Winter Weather Advisory combined with below-freezing temperatures and slick roads, Asheville City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members today, Tuesday, November 12th.
