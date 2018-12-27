Asheville residents clamor for noise ordinance changes

Although Asheville’s last Public Safety Committee meeting of the year took place a week before Christmas, those citizens in attendance were not inclined to make a joyful noise unto City Council. Instead, commenters at the Dec. 17 meeting argued that noise was exactly their problem: The city’s existing noise ordinance, they said, had failed to protect them from the unacceptable ruckus generated by commercial properties.
“The city attorney’s office says that there’s no easy way to deal with it. Then let’s do one of three things: Let’s punt, let’s kick the can down the road or let’s throw in the towel. I think they all amount to the same thing,” said Downtown Asheville Residential Neighbors member Peter Landis with evident frustration. “I don’t think that the concerns of people who are trying to deal with noise issues are being addressed properly or being addressed carefully.”
Downtown resident Tom Foran said he’d been dealing with noise from a commercial establishment for over a year, with loud music from the business often continuing until after 2 a.m. If Asheville police officers respond to his complaints at all, he alleged, they merely ask the business to turn down the volume, issuing no citations and failing to prevent future violations.
“Frankly, I think a lot of people downtown have given up complaining because there’s nobody to complain to,” Foran said. “I think the city is abnegating their responsibility. You are more than willing to take our taxes, but you’re not willing to step up and enforce the noise ordinance.”
Four commenters from the Montford neighborhood also spoke to share their frustration with noise from the Salvage Station concert venue. “People can disagree on what is really a nuisance as far as noise,” said resident Bob Thompson, “but when we’re inside the house with the windows closed and can hear and feel the music that’s coming from more than a quarter of a mile away, to me that is unreasonable.”
Assistant City Attorney John Maddux, who serves as the city staff liaison to the Noise Ordinance Appeals Board, admitted that he currently had no good solution to the problem of commercial noise. However, he did propose numerous changes to the noise ordinance aimed at streamlining complaint resolution.
Under the revised ordinance, noise violations would be punished as infractions rather than civil penalties, which would make the court system responsible for collecting fines. Asheville’s Development Services department would take over the regulation of construction noise, while the city’s animal control officers would be charged with issuing citations for barking dogs.
The changes would also eliminate the Noise Ordinance Appeals Board, which Maddux called “an inefficient and largely unsuccessful method for resolving citizen noise disputes.” Complainants, he said, usually reach better outcomes through mediation instead of the adversarial, quasi-judicial appeals board process.
The Public Safety Committee, consisting of Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler and Council members Brian Haynes and Sheneika Smith, unanimously approved advancing Maddux’s alterations to the Council for a vote. Meanwhile, Haynes encouraged residents to continue advocating for additional changes around commercial noise.
“Please stay in touch with all of us and let us know what you think about these particular changes,” Haynes said. “And if we need to revisit the entire noise ordinance, which it almost sounds like that’s what we need to do, then that’s what we should do.”
3 thoughts on “Asheville residents clamor for noise ordinance changes”
LOL see how gentrification works. Obviously wealthy people move in and no longer find something acceptable. And the hilarious part about it is nothing changed before or after they moved in. I’ll give the Montford residents some leeway here but those in the downtown area have no reason to complain. The loud music and people have been there for years now. And usually til 2AM. So they have the time to petition. Fair warning to those businesses downtown who are being targeted by them. Eventually they will get their way. What are you going to do about it?
There is a noise ordinance which has long been part of local law. The problem is, it is virtually never enforced, and when any citizen does file a notice that they believe the law is being violated, expecting that it might actually prompt some action, it then involves the most burdensome and ridiculous series of hurdles. The existing process is nothing but a classic bureaucratic exercise in attempting to get people to go away through the use of red tape.
Chief among those hurdles, in my experience, is the Assistant City Attorney himself, who when I and 10 other households filed a complaint approximately four years ago, made it abundantly clear that he considered the whole matter a waste of his time. His attempt at what he calls “mediation” was just an exercise in futility. The offending parties nodded and agreed, and then went right on with business as usual (which continues to this day). It then falls upon residents to again initiate and engage a process which did not produce a result in the first instance.
APD gets stuck in the middle because they have been provided with no mandate to really enforce the ordinance. So, as explained in the article, at most, they may tell those in violation to “tone it down a bit.” Further, while that might have at least some immediate, or short-term effect on disturbances, such as music, which go on for long periods of time, it utterly fails when it comes to short-term and sporadic, but recurrent violations, such as the loading and unloading of trucks at all times of night.
So, people should understand, that when complaints have been filed, it’s not just cranky people complaining about noise. This is a real quality of life issue, and an issue of whether or not the interests of residents are permitted to prevail in any of these situations. It also represents a fairly simple and straightforward appeal by citizens for the city to simply enforce its own existing ordinances. In the end it is also not only a downtown issue by any means One need only speak to the homeowners and residents who reside around Greenlife/Whole Foods, or Mission Hospital, or any of several other places scattered all around town where the City continues to turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to recurrent and unreasonable levels of noise which clearly violate existing law.
New York City had a similar situation but eventually required bars and live music venues to install extensive sound proofing building materials in order to continue operating. These places can cut down the noise dramatically but they have to be forced to do sound proofing which is expensive,