Asheville voters to weigh in on district elections for City Council

Asheville, N.C. — Asheville City Council voted in July to amend the city’s charter to create six single-member districts for seats on the Council. The new plan would replace the current at-large system, in which all six seats on City Council are elected by citywide vote. The mayor would continue to be elected by all city voters.
The change is to go into effect “only on approval by vote of the people,” according to Council’s resolution. City voters will decide whether to approve the new setup in a referendum that appears on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. (See sidebar, “On the ballot”)
But Asheville’s top elected officials won’t be disappointed if voters reject the electoral scheme they’ve proposed. In fact, most Council members have made it clear that’s the outcome they are hoping for.
Riddle me this
“There is a lot of confusion, which there should be, because this is actually pretty complicated,” says Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer of the paradoxical motivations behind Council’s move to amend the city’s charter.
“I think if people were just being asked the academic question of whether or not they want [election] districts,” Manheimer continues, “it would stand a really good chance of winning.”
But instead of the more general question of whether district-based elections should replace the at-large system, the referendum asks voters to respond to a specific structure imposed by a new state law.
First proposed by Sen. Tom Apodaca of Hendersonville just before his retirement in 2016, the legislation creating election districts in Asheville was reintroduced by his successor, Sen. Chuck Edwards, in March this year.
Ch-ch-ch-changes
Over time, the Apodaca/Edwards bill has been “modified and modified and modified,” Manheimer says. Some of those changes came in the wake of a federal court decision on a state-mandated redistricting plan for the city of Greensboro, she explains.
The Greensboro legislation prevented that city’s voters from reversing the state’s changes to the new districts for a set period of time. A similar prohibition was included in the legislation that created election districts for seats on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in 2011.
But the federal court ruled the state’s Greensboro legislation treated that city’s voters differently than other citizens by prohibiting them from voting on their municipal electoral system. The disparity amounted to a violation of Greensboro citizens’ constitutional right to equal protection under the law, the court said.
After the April court decision, state lawmakers removed language that would have prevented Asheville from holding a referendum on the issue.
The bill, which passed into law on June 29, requires Asheville to amend the city’s charter to implement six single-member election districts for seats on City Council by Nov. 1, a deadline Manheimer says the city has met. The law also establishes a Nov. 15 deadline for the city to draw the district lines.
Asheville’s not rushing to draw the lines, the mayor says. “We are in a bit of a showdown here with the legislature, because we haven’t taken any steps to draw lines, and we’re going to look at the outcome of the vote and decide what to do,” she explains.
Balancing act
Edwards’ 48th Senate District includes just over 10,000 registered voters who live in South Asheville, in addition to residents of Henderson, Buncombe and Transylvania counties. Under the current system, he says, “If a citizen now has a viewpoint or an issue, there is no single council member that is assigned to nor accountable to that citizen’s concerns.” District elections would result in “a much greater likelihood that the citizens would know, or at least have a better chance of getting to know their Council member because they would live in the same part of the city,” he says.
Running in a district the candidate calls home, he adds, would be less expensive than mounting a citywide campaign, meaning more people could be motivated to run for office in a district system.
While South Asheville has historically elected few of its residents to Council, concern that the area is underrepresented has lost some of its urgency in the face of the results of this year’s City Council primary. Vijay Kapoor, a resident of the Ballantree neighborhood off Sweeten Creek Road in South Asheville, captured the largest share of primary votes of the 12 candidates.
Kapoor has said he’s not a fan of the the Apodaca/Edwards plan for district elections. “I neither support the bill nor do I agree with the manner in which Sen. Edwards is proceeding,” he declares in a position statement on his campaign website. He sees the bill as a way to boost conservative candidates and he believes “districts create turf and have the potential to pit parts of the city against each other in competition.”
Carl Mumpower, chair of the Buncombe County Republican Party, doesn’t hesitate to frame the issue in ideological terms. He says sitting Council members are using the referendum vote to “preserve their 100 percent liberal-progressive lock on our governing body.”
Calling district elections “the only way a potential for balanced representation can be introduced,” Mumpower nonetheless expects the referendum to fail. “Putting this issue to an organized voting bloc that dominates the 15 percent of voters who typically come out for municipal elections is motion over action,” he says.
Uncharted territory
Not only is the situation complicated, Manheimer says, “it’s unprecedented.” The mayor says neither she nor the city attorney has found evidence of a similar situation in the state’s history.
“We’ve had local governments in North Carolina successfully challenge legislation like this, that either imposed redistricting of their county commission seats or their council seats,” she says. “But we haven’t had a situation where the council or the commission concurrently ran a referendum issue in the face of the legislation.”
That hadn’t happened because previous legislation prohibited the local bodies from taking a vote, she says. In light of the federal court’s ruling, “We felt like we needed to ask the voters about the proposal in this legislation,” Manheimer says.
Depending on the outcome, the referendum could set the stage for the city to challenge the state’s effort to impose districts. “If for some reason this were to end up in the courts, you need to be able to demonstrate to the judge that the voters considered this exact concept that’s proposed in this legislation,” the mayor explains.
Mumpower is thinking along similar lines. “We can look forward to city property owners funding a legal battle with Raleigh,” he says.
Community views
Asked what she’s hearing in the community about the referendum, Darlene Azarmi of the nonprofit voting rights advocacy organization Democracy NC responds, “We are pretty much hearing nothing. Our volunteers are saying we aren’t hearing about this, and we should be.”
To address a lack of information among local voters, Azarmi and her volunteers organized an educational event on the district election referendum on Oct. 17. Although Democracy NC hasn’t taken a position on the issue, Azarmi says, “The majority of City Council candidates don’t support the proposed districts. Among people who are politically inclined and interested, there seems to be a consensus that this will not pass in Asheville.” Still, she adds, “You never know.”
South Asheville resident Olivia Randolph opposes the state’s plan. “I voted for Vijay because he’s against districting, but also because he’s from South Asheville, where I live. I was excited to have a good candidate who understands the issues we face down here, but I don’t want to be forced to vote for someone in South Asheville just because they’re the only option in my district,” she says.
Rather than dividing the city into a collection of geographical entities, Randolph says, “We should focus on developing strong candidates across the city who we can all feel good about supporting.”
Commenting at City Council’s meeting on April 25, Rich Lee called Edwards’ district legislation “a unique threat to the city of Asheville and our decision-making and our ability to tackle the big kind of holistic challenges like affordability and devoting resources to sections of the city.” If the districting scheme proposed by Edwards were implemented, Lee said, “There’d be a lot more factionalism and a lot more focus on these separate fiefdoms.”
Lee is a candidate for City Council. He lives in Haw Creek, a neighborhood of East Asheville. He finished fifth in the primary election with just under 10 percent of the vote; along with the five other top finishers in the primary, Lee advanced to the general election.
People’s choice
As voters go to the polls during early voting leading up to Election Day on Nov. 7, Edwards maintains that the outcome of the referendum is irrelevant. “No referendum on the matter will circumvent the state’s requirement of the city to meet all of the provisions of the law leading up to and including the districted elections to be held in 2019,” the senator says.
For her part, Manheimer says Asheville voters are tired of state meddling in the city’s affairs. “I think, because this is being imposed on us by the legislature, and there’s such resistance to that form of governing, that it’s not likely to pass.”
7 thoughts on “Asheville voters to weigh in on district elections for City Council”
District elections would result in “a much greater likelihood that the citizens would know, or at least have a better chance of getting to know their Council member because they would live in the same part of the city,” he says.
“This does not, of course, apply to NCGA or US House districts, which are painstakingly drawn by computer to keep me and my colleagues in power, or judicial districts, which we’re changing for equally political reasons,” he did not say from his office in Hendersonville, a city with at-large council elections.
If City Council elected more members and operated more like a mini-legislature, then I could see the value of district-based elections. Galway City in Ireland is about the same size as Asheville: it has 18 council members across three districts, divided into a governing coalition and an opposition group. But that’s not how American cities typically work. I could even countenance a mixed system of at-large and “district” seats under the current arrangement, though it’s not going to change the artificiality of any district boundaries. Baby Daca’s stated rationale is nonsense, and Carl Mumpower admits it.
Neither the AC-T article nor this one mentions that S.B. 285 allows the city to draw district maps through various means—a task they have chosen not to undertake:
“SECTION 1.(b) In assigning territory to each single‑member electoral district, the City Council shall adopt the final map reported to the City by the independent districting commission appointed by the City Council…”
“SECTION 2.(a) …City Council may assign territory to each single‑member electoral district through a process established by the City Council, including establishing a working group, advisory board, or other appointed body to make recommendations to the City Council.”
http://bit.ly/2gyUYta
Yes, what an oversight that no one mentions how the bill generously allows the City to do what it forces them to do.
“Sure, I beat my kid. But I allowed him to choose whether I used my belt or a lead pipe.”
However, why would anyone think this omission was an oversight? This is a prominent point in the law. It was debated in the House by Rep. Brian Turner (D). Turner was upset that council was given so may choices by his Republican colleagues.
Tim, speaking for my own article, I was trying to succinctly explain the main issues that voters would need to grasp to make an informed choice on the ballot question.
I do write that “The law also establishes a Nov. 15 deadline for the city to draw the district lines.” I felt that the two methodologies, etc., was getting too far into the weeds of what is already a complex situation.
Yes. No need to go into the weeds on this.
I love the complete abandonment by Carl and other Buncombe GOPers that this is about “geographic fairness in representation”. They’re coming right out and admitting that they’re attempting to use the power in Raleigh for partisan local advantage. They can’t get their own elected to Council without some sort of gerrymandering. Hey, here’s an idea – maybe run better candidates, Carl.
Mumpower is thinking along similar lines. “We can look forward to city property owners funding a legal battle with Raleigh,” he says.
Yeah thanks for that, GOPers. Add that to the million or so the City had to spend to keep the State from seizing their water system.
Speaking of that, didn’t Carl pledge to quit the GOP if the General Assembly passed that bill to take Asheville’s water? Is backing out of that promise “motion over action,” Carl?
“I expect political opportunism from the left, but to have members of my own party act with such indifference to our principles requires more than a passive response.”
https://mountainx.com/blogwire/former_asheville_city_council_member_carl_mumpower_threatens_to_leave_gop_o/
Like this principle, Carl?
We Believe… the most effective, responsible and responsive government is government closest to the people.
http://nc.gop/about/