Belle Meadow apartments in Hominy Valley asks to expand plans

Buncombe County

A project requiring a special-use permit, one special-use permit revision and one variance are on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, July 12. The in-person meeting will be at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

Special-Use Permits

Both special-use permits are continued from the previous meeting in June.

Belle Meadow Phase II SUP Revision (37 Rathburn Plaza, 224 Cherrywood Way, 309 Blossom Bend Lane and 17 Eastview Circle, Lower Hominy Township)

QP Rathburn LLC of Newton, Mass., requests a special use permit to revise aspects of Phase II of the Level I Planned Unit Development Belle Meadow. The revised plans will include nine residential structures with 17 additional rental units over 1.99 acres of the 10.69-acre development.

Phase I of the development was approved in May 2022. Previous coverage in Xpress can be found at avl.mx/cql.

Project documents can be accessed at avl.mx/cqj.

Old Fort Vacation Rental Complex SUP (343 and 347 Old Ford Road, Fairview, 28730)

Jonathan and Maria Pattavina of Fairview-based Pattavina Property Management LLC request a special use permit to have a four-unit, short-term rental complex over 1.55 acres. The two duplexes that house the units already have been approved for construction, and the two-unit duplex on the lower lot has been approved for short-term rental. The upper lot building has been approved for long-term rental. The current zone for the property is Open Use.

Project documents are available at avl.mx/cqk.

Walker Variance (82 Rhododendron Drive, Arden, 28704)

Leonard and Ellen Walker request a variance on a 0.33-acre property to change the front setback minimum requirement from 20 feet to 0 feet. According to the application, requiring an additional 20 feet of setback will make it more difficult to access the property, which is already 18 feet from the road. To meet steep slope requirements – the property has a slope of 47 percent — a switchback driveway would be required.

Eliminating the setback requirement will allow for the construction of a suitable residential driveway with minimal disturbance to the steep slope.

Project documents are available at avl.mx/csw.



Asheville Planning Commission revises use tables The City of Asheville Planning and Zoning Commission held a brief meeting June 21. The meeting, which was less than an hour long, focused on a proposed zoning text amendment to the allowed use tables in the United Development Ordinance. To simplify use of the UDO, the city proposed to compile the ordinance’s four existing tables — the Main table, the Haywood table, the River Arts table, and the Land Impact Use table — into one large table. According to a presentation by the planner coordinating the review, Clay Mitchell, the consolidation would make it easier to find information and eliminate duplicate information. The motion passed 5-0. Documents related to the zoning text amendment can be accessed at avl.mx/csx.

City of Asheville

The public will be able to provide input on two plan reviews, three zoning map amendments and one zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, which will be in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, with an agenda review at 12:15 p.m. the same day. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Residents can submit comments over email and voicemail until 24 hours before the meeting or provide in-person comment during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.

Because this month’s meeting is two weeks later than usual, an agenda was not available at the time of publication.