BeLoved Asheville co-directors are thankful for a vibrant, generous community

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
BeLoved Asheville co-directors Amy Cantrell, left, Ponkho Bermejo, center, and Adrienne Sigmon, right. Photo courtesy of BeLoved Asheville

In the midst of 2020, we learned that the impossible can become possible through the power of community. We miraculously went from delivering 500 pounds of fresh food a week in March to now delivering over 50,000 pounds of food a week. We built the first deeply affordable home with equity in our community.  We have celebrated and protected essential workers, honored elders, made visible our friends on the streets and supported families.  We have advocated for equity in every area of life.  We have created a mutual aid network where thousands and thousands of neighbors rolled up their sleeves and supported one another.

We see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it is the bright light of hope.  From Black Mountain to Weaverville; from Arden to downtown Asheville; from Leicester to West Asheville; from Candler to Swannanoa; we see people being motivated for the biggest dream possible — community, a vibrant place where all are welcome, share fully their gifts, are seen and heard and where all thrive with equity!
Ponkho Bermejio, Adrienne Sigmon and Amy Cantrell serve as co-directors of BeLoved Asheville. 

