Biz briefs: Business Inclusion Office announces new name, office hours

The business of art
Cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ first artist in residence, will present a business-focused workshop for performing artists at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the Henry LaBrun Studio, 18 Biltmore Ave. Covering topics including branding, networking and collaboration, the workshop aims to help artists increase their administrative and creative productivity. Tickets are $15; registration at avl.mx/6j8.
City announces new name for office to boost contracting equity
The Asheville Business Inclusion Office is the new name of the department charged with expanding city contracting opportunities for people of color.
According to a press release, “The name change [from the Minority Business Program] is to better reflect how we are moving forward with the equity work that the city is doing; we need to internally change the way we view race, ethnicity and gender.”
Located on the fifth floor of Asheville City Hall at 70 Court Plaza, the department offers online appointment scheduling at avl.mx/6j6. Staff will also hold regular outside office hours at the following places and times:
- Burton Street Center, 134 Burton St., second Monday of the month 2-5:30 p.m., and third Saturday of the month 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave., second and fourth Wednesdays of the month 5-8 p.m.
Business roundup
- Charleston, S.C.-based LGND launched an Asheville version of its travel app, which matches travelers with information provided by locals on things to see and do in Asheville. The company also plans to expand to other tourist destinations including Chicago, Nashville and Savannah.
- Club Pilates Asheville will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 5, for its North Asheville location at 80 Charlotte St. Owners Kevin and Hadley Cropp will be on hand to show off renovations to the building, which was formerly a carpet showroom.
- Jackie Kiger, managing attorney for Pisgah Legal Services, was appointed the nonprofit organization’s first chief operations officer. According to a press release, “This newly created position will support the structure of the organization, be a resource for staff and lead the organization in innovative ways to continue to meet the demand for its services.”
- Asheville-based businesses Earth Equity Advisors and Mandala Chocolate announced they had received Best for the World recognition. The honor comes from B Lab, the nonprofit that certifies and supports B corporations, which are for-profit companies that use business as a force for good. According to press releases from both businesses, the Best for the World designation places the two companies in the top 10 percent of all 3,000 B corps worldwide for their positive impact on their customers.
- A new “luxury group campground” is set for a soft opening this fall near Brevard and adjacent to Pisgah National Forest. Cherryfield Creek will focus on accommodating large groups for special events or gatherings of outdoor enthusiasts. According to a press release, four covered tent pads can host up to 100 campers. Information and reservations at avl.mx/6j7.
