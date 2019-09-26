Biz briefs: Business Inclusion Office announces new name, office hours

The business of art

Cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ first artist in residence, will present a business-focused workshop for performing artists at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the Henry LaBrun Studio, 18 Biltmore Ave. Covering topics including branding, networking and collaboration, the workshop aims to help artists increase their administrative and creative productivity. Tickets are $15; registration at avl.mx/6j8.

City announces new name for office to boost contracting equity

The Asheville Business Inclusion Office is the new name of the department charged with expanding city contracting opportunities for people of color.

According to a press release, “The name change [from the Minority Business Program] is to better reflect how we are moving forward with the equity work that the city is doing; we need to internally change the way we view race, ethnicity and gender.”

Located on the fifth floor of Asheville City Hall at 70 Court Plaza, the department offers online appointment scheduling at avl.mx/6j6. Staff will also hold regular outside office hours at the following places and times:

Burton Street Center, 134 Burton St., second Monday of the month 2-5:30 p.m., and third Saturday of the month 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave., second and fourth Wednesdays of the month 5-8 p.m.

Business roundup