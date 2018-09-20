Biz briefs: Crowdfunding, business milestones and the Asheville Metro Economy Outlook

It takes a village

Mountain BizWorks will present Western North Carolina’s first live community crowdfunding pitch event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at The Chemist Distillery, 151 Coxe Ave., Asheville. Three businesses — a float spa, a distillery and cocktail salon, and an immersive art experience — will seek the support of non-accredited investors (that is, regular people), who can purchase equity stakes in companies through crowdfunding campaigns due to a recent change in state legislation to allow the new financing method.

Tickets are $10 and registration is at avl.mx/5an.

Prior to the pitch event, Mountain BizWorks will host an information session on the details of the new investment opportunity from 4-4:50 p.m. at its offices at 153 S. Lexington Ave.

Milestones

Franklin School of Innovation, a public charter school for grades five-12, secured an $8 million construction loan for its permanent campus at 265 Sardis Road. The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. ARCA Designs will be the architect and Vannoy Construction will serve as general contractor.

Reich LLC, a precision vehicle parts maker located in the Vista Industrial Center at 140 Vista Blvd., announced plans to invest $10.9 million in its Arden operations. The company will add 15 new positions to its current workforce of 148.

Ryan Bradley was recognized as one of the 2018 10 best family law attorneys for client satisfaction by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys.

Hajoca Corp. of Hendersonville reigns supreme — at least when it comes to the competition for pre-eminence in local kickball competition. The company's team walked away with the trophy, besting seven local businesses on Sept. 8 at Berkley Mills Park. The United Way of Henderson County hosted the inaugural small business league tournament, which benefited the nonprofit's mission of advancing the common good in Henderson County.

On the move

J.M. Teague Engineering and Planning of Waynesville announced the addition of three new staff members: Andrew Bowen , planning director; William Thompsen , transportation specialist; and Anna Sexton , transportation planner.

Jason Klein joined JKMilne Asset Management's Asheville office as senior portfolio manager.

joined JKMilne Asset Management’s Asheville office as senior portfolio manager. James Powers, Micheal Farlow and Renee Reeves joined EXIT Realty Vistas.

Metro Economy Outlook on Oct. 3

Attendees at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 19th annual Asheville Metro Economy Outlook on Wednesday, Oct. 3, will hear from a noted state economist — and also get a look at a new venue on the Biltmore Estate, Amherst Ballroom.

A networking session starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by a lunch program noon-1 p.m. Economist Michael L. Walden will address the gathering, drawing on research from his recently published book, North Carolina Beyond the Connected Age: The Tar Heel State in 2050, and connecting dots between issues including the environment, public policy and education.

Tickets are $40 for Asheville Chamber members, $45 for nonmembers. Advance registration at avl.mx/5al.