Biz briefs: Thousands of jobs, busy fall business calendar

WNC Career Expo takes place Nov. 7

Over 10,000 jobs are up for grabs across WNC in 2019 with employers participating in the region’s largest annual career fair, held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Davis Event Center at the WNC Agriculture Center in Fletcher.

With more than 120 employers and job seeker resources slated to attend, the career expo will showcase regional employment opportunities in growth industries, including advanced manufacturing, health care services, technology, financial services, distribution and hospitality.

“Employers in the region are aggressively searching for talent,” said Terry Collins, chair of the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board and employee human resource manager, Current powered by GE, in a press release.

Information on participating employers is listed at WNCCareerExpo.com.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes for distribution, as many employers will accept applications at the event.

On the job

David McCartney will serve as general manager, and Marie Dalis-Brown will be market director of sales for Hotel Arras, which will open in early 2019.

Emily Causey has been appointed vice president for hospitality for Montreat Conference Center.

has been appointed vice president for hospitality for Montreat Conference Center. Simone Bernhard has joined Preferred Properties of Asheville as a real estate broker.

WomanUP features Rebecca Ryan

Futurist and author Rebecca Ryan will address the 2018 WomanUP celebration on Thursday, Nov. 8, at The Crowne Plaza Resort Expo Center, 1 Resort Drive. Four awards honoring local women in business will also be presented. The event includes breakfast and runs 8-11 a.m. More information and registration at avl.mx/5em.

Rural grants announced

Among 21 grant requests totaling nearly $7 million funded by the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, two local projects received awards.

Buchi Tea of Marshall received a $350,000 grant to support the expansion of its facility. The company plans to add 28 jobs and invest $674,700 in the project.

The town of Rosman received an $880,750 grant to support the extension of its sewer infrastructure to serve Gaia Herbs, an herbal supplement manufacturer that is one of the county’s largest private-sector employers. The project will allow the company to expand its operations, adding 33 jobs and investing over $55 million.

To market

After 17 years on Wall Street, local optical retailer L’optique announced it has opened its second location at 7 All Souls Crescent in Biltmore Village.

Dolo Digital announced a marketing education portal (mep.dolodigital.com) to provide online marketing courses, which the company says will be updated regularly with fresh content. The company will host a launch party 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop, 100 Julian Shoals Drive, Unit 40, Arden.

Wealth management firm Hilliard Lyons celebrated its expanded Asheville branch at 79 Woodfin Place, Suite 100, with a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 17.

The Cottage, a new Asheville boutique and gift store, opened at 30 N. Lexington Ave.

Women & Money story nights

OnTrack WNC’s Women’s Financial Empowerment Center will host two sessions of its second annual Women & Money Story Night. The first session takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at THE BLOCK off biltmore, 39 S. Market St., while the second is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Loretta’s, 114 N. Lexington Ave.

To accommodate as many guests as possible at the free events, each person may register to attend one of the two sessions at avl.mx/30s.