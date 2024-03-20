Buncombe chooses vendor for school district consolidation study

An independent firm will launch a study next month to determine the feasibility of consolidating Buncombe County’s two public school districts as mandated by the N.C. General Assembly.

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 to pay Charlotte-based education consultants Prismatic Services about $300,000 to provide a comprehensive report, including an analysis of the risks and benefits of consolidating Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools. Commissioner Al Whitesides dissented. Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara was absent.

Commissioner Terri Wells and Chair Brownie Newman questioned what they saw as a large price tag for the study.

Rachael Sawyer, director of strategic partnerships for Buncombe County, said staff found the price tag to be reasonable in comparison to seven other proposals, which ranged from $57,000 to $1.5 million. “We were really excited about the number of on-site days, the number of hours dedicated to each phase of the project, and the number of personnel brought to bear to assist on the project,” she said.

The study will be paid for out of the county’s reserves, since the 2023-24 budget was passed before the N.C. General Assembly passed the law requiring the districts to study consolidation. Buncombe County signed on to be the lead entity of the study in October.

Prismatic Services, founded in 2007, has a network of more than 50 contracted consultants across the country and has performed 300 projects for clients in 31 states and the District of Columbia, according to Sawyer’s presentation.

Consultants are scheduled to spend 75 days on site in 19 trips to Buncombe County over the nine-month project, according to its contract.

Commissioner Parker Sloan asked if community input would be sought to guide Prismatic’s final report.

“You’re absolutely right, the community has a right to have input as to what their schools look like,” said Prismatic President Tatia Prieto. “Are we a community that wants to have many small schools, or are we a community that wants to have one larger school? There are benefits to each side, and drawbacks to each approach. But that’s neither here nor there to us as outsiders; it’s really dependent on what the community wants to do.”

Prieto added community input is often rife with emotion, as invested stakeholders have strong opinions about schools being closed or reconfigured, so that must be taken into consideration.

Newman asked what experience Prismatic has with finding cost savings from district consolidations elsewhere, particularly when merging central office staff.

Prieto, who said she focused much of her Ph.D. dissertation on economies of scale in comparing large and small school districts, said consolidations often realize less savings in administrative positions than initially anticipated. A certain number of central office staff is needed to run a district, and when a district expands through consolidation, that usually requires more administration, leading to fewer cuts than people expect, she said.

“The research is fairly solid out there that economies of scale have been chased since the ’90s in various areas within school districts, and you may achieve some, but you don’t usually achieve as much as you think you’re going to get,” she said.

The study also will compare equity across district departments in both educational outcomes and operations, Prieto said.

If nutrition services are far superior in one school system versus the other school system, for example, that creates an equity issue that needs review, she said.

Commissioner Al Whitesides voted against approving the study because he said it was an unfunded state mandate.

“We didn’t request it. The people of Buncombe County didn’t request it. So if they’re going to mandate it, why can’t they pay for it? Are we going to send them the bill?”

County Manager Avril Pinder said staff was exploring getting its money back for the study through its legislative delegation.

Newman said despite the unfunded mandate, a study will provide the community a lot of good data to consider.

“I think it’ll spark a lot of good discussion in the community. If the legislature attempted to mandate some outcome to this that is contrary to what the public support is for the future of our school systems … I certainly believe we should fight that, 100%.

“It’s our most important priority, ensuring a good public education system. So I’m hoping that this can be a good, healthy process that eliminates this question, even though I don’t particularly like the way that it originated either,” Newman added.

Prismatic is scheduled to submit its report to the county commission and both school boards by December. The Asheville City and Buncombe County boards of education must report to the General Assembly on the issue by February.

Buncombe begins negotiations with new trash collection firm

Despite pleas from seven WastePro employees during public comment, commissioners voted unanimously to negotiate a contract with a new trash collection firm, Houston-based FCC Environmental Services.

FCC was recommended by staff because of its focus on customer service, low staff turnover ratio, experience in transitioning to new markets, and its promise to have staff dedicated to only Buncombe County, said Dane Pedersen, Buncombe’s solid waste director.

If an agreement is reached, FCC already has committed to bringing in trucks as well, Pedersen said.

During public comment, Chip Gingles, regional vice president of WastePro, said his company has been serving Buncombe County for 14 years and he doubts another company will be able to provide the level of service as WastePro.

The complexity of Buncombe’s terrain and winding mountain roads is difficult to get used to, Gingles said, and WastePro’s experience and willingness to go above and beyond to serve difficult-to-reach homes shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Pedersen said he planned to come back to the board with a proposed price structure in April. WastePro’s contract is up at the end of this year.