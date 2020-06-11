Buncombe reports fifth care facility COVID-19 outbreak

Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation/Weaverville is Buncombe County’s fifth long-term care facility to report an active outbreak of COVID-19, according to data released June 9 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. One staff member and one resident at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An outbreak is defined by NCDHHS as two or more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff or residents at a single facility. Four other long-term care facilities in the county are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks: 51 staff, 81 residents and 28 resident deaths at Aston Park Health Care Center; four staff at Carolina Pines at Asheville; six staff, three residents and one resident death at Deerfield Retirement Community’s Simonds Health Care Center; and four staff and five residents at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.

More deaths have been reported at Aston Park Health Care Center than at any other congregate living facility in the state. According to the latest numbers, the center is also tied for the state’s largest outbreak since data collection began in mid-March.

Buncombe County only reports COVID-19 cases and deaths of county residents, explained Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, the county’s interim health director, during a June 11 press conference. Nursing home staff who live outside the county, she said, are not included in the county’s data.

State COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

North Carolina saw 812 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 11 — a new state record — with 86% of hospitals reporting. The jump comes just a day after the state’s previous record of 780 hospitalizations on June 10.

The state still has an adequate supply of ventilators, with 2,281 (72% of the total) available. However, only 20% of inpatient hospital beds and 13% of intensive care beds remain vacant.

Officials have seen a significant improvement in the availability of personal protective equipment for health care workers to care for these patients, noted Mike Sprayberry, the state’s director of emergency management, during a June 10 press conference.The state’s PPE stockpile currently holds adequate supplies of face shields, gloves, gowns, N95 respirators and procedure masks for at least 30 days.

In other news