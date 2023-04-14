Business, nonprofit roundup: New coworking space coming to Asheville

Hatch Innovation Hub has opened 20,000 square feet of office space, dubbed Hatch 2.0, at 45 S. French Broad Ave. The new coworking space includes 18 offices, 12 phone booths, 50 flex desks, a communal kitchen area and conference rooms. The new space joins other local businesses in the Hatch building, including Aimpoint, Big Sea, Bonesteel Films, Coffee Curious, Ecobot, Ideal Medical, NEMAC, Platinum Group, Prism Studio Space, Sauna House and Silicon Dojo.

Movement Bank opens in Arden

Virginia-based Movement Bank opened a location at 2397 Hendersonville Road in Arden on April 3. It is the bank’s fourth location. It has branches in Randleman, N.C.; Fort Mill, S.C.; and Danville, Va. A recent operating system upgrade offers new digital capabilities and enhanced services. The bank will host a communitywide grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on-site at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Arts classes coming to Hendersonville

Arise and Shine ARTS will offer rotating classes at Continuum Gallery at 147C First Ave. in downtown Hendersonville. Classes will include digital music production, screenwriting and kids crafts, among other activities. Arise and Shine ARTS plans a launch party at Continuum Gallery noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, featuring live music and pop-up classes. Classes begin Monday, April 24. More information or to register for classes at avl.mx/ckc.

BWAR seeks donations for rescued dogs

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is caring for dogs that were rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm by Humane Society International, and the local rescue needs donations to help pay for medical treatment and daily care of the dogs. The organization is holding a spring match challenge in which a community member is matching all donations up to $50,000 made through the end of April. When the dogs from South Korea are ready for adoption, Brother Wolf will post them as available on its website. More information at avl.mx/ckd.

$1.5M grant to fund WCU professorship

Western Carolina University’s College of Education received a $1.5 million grant from the Goodnight Educational Foundation to create an endowed literacy professorship. Pending a requested match of $1 million from the University of North Carolina Distinguished Professors Endowment Trust Fund, the grant will be used to establish the Goodnight Distinguished Professorship in Early Literacy at WCU. The position will be filled by the 2023 fall semester and join seven other distinguished professors to help advance the UNC system’s literacy initiatives.

MHO’s longtime leader retiring

Scott Dedman, president and executive director of Mountain Housing Opportunities, announced plans to retire in August after 30 years in the role. Dedman was one of seven volunteer founders of MHO in 1988. Under Dedman’s leadership, MHO has financed and developed more than 1,300 affordable apartments, helped more than 500 families and individuals achieve homeownership and provided safety-related home repairs to more than 4,000 homeowners. Charlie Owen, the organization’s board chair, will lead an executive search this summer and plans to post the CEO position in April.

New programming at Cultivate Climbing

Cultivate Climbing is launching Cultivate Climbing Guides, which will provide guidance and instruction on a range of outdoor climbing experiences, including top-roping to single-pitch and multipitch trips to Mount Pisgah, Chimney Rock, Linville Gorge and other climbs in the area. The program provides all climbing equipment and emphasizes safety.

In addition to the new program, Cultivate Climbing announced its summer camp lineup for kids ages 6-15. Campers will learn the basics of climbing from experienced instructors and will have opportunities to hone their climbing skills throughout the program. More information at avl.mx/ck9.

Banerjee to head of MFA program

Following an extensive national search, Warren Wilson College appointed Rita Banerjee as the next director of the MFA program for writers and assistant professor of creative writing. The four-semester graduate program is consistently ranked as one of the most selective low-residency creative writing MFA programs in the country. Banerjee is an award-winning writer and previously served as director of MFA programs at two other schools.

Senior strategists join Formation PR

Annie Carlson and Julia Hockenberry joined the Hendersonville-based Formation PR + Brand communications agency. Carlson brings more than 10 years of experience in marketing and communications operations, including management of marketing and fundraising campaigns and brand development, while Hockenberry spent a decade working in print and broadcast journalism before entering nonprofit leadership in 2009.

Arhaus opens studio in Asheville

Arhaus, an Ohio-based artisan-crafted furniture and home décor store, has announced the opening of its new, 7,215-square-foot studio at 4 S. Tunnel Road in Asheville. The studio and showroom will offer a design center that features 3D room-planning software and touchscreen monitors to display pieces within a space. In celebration of the Asheville opening, Arhaus will donate $10,000 to Duke Children’s Hospital

WBC opens office in Asheville Mall

The Western Women’s Business Center, a program of the Carolina Small Business Development Fund, moved to a new office in the Asheville Mall at 3 S. Tunnel Road. The center was previously at the A-B Tech Enka campus. The move to Asheville Mall is intended to expand WWBC’s work and deepen partnerships with the local community and economic development entities.

Glass studio opens in River Arts District

Small Batch Glass, a working artist studio and gallery at 46 Craven St., has opened to the public. The studio, led by artist Asher Holman, will offer a retail experience with live glassblowing. More information at avl.mx/ckf.