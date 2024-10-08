Resources for businesses, employees

The following resources were compiled from lists from Explore Asheville and Mountain BizWorks. The following is up-to-date as of Oct. 8.

Love Asheville From Afar Initiative

In response to the significant impact of Hurricane Helene, the Love Asheville From Afar initiative was launched in partnership with the Asheville Downtown Association, Go Local Asheville, ArtsAVL, the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, and JD Ellison and Company. This project is designed to help Buncombe County businesses connect with supporters by creating a centralized space where people near and far can easily find local businesses’ e-commerce platforms and direct donation options—such as GoFundMe pages—making it easier for everyone to show support during this challenging time.

If your business has an online retail presence or a direct donation platform, we want to include it on this dedicated webpage so that customers and supporters have one easy place to shop, browse, and donate. Even if you don’t currently have an e-commerce option, we encourage you to fill out the form, available at avl.mx/e7j, with any plans or barriers so that we can explore ways to help.

Explore Asheville offices open

Starting Oct. 8, Explore Asheville’s offices at 27 College Place will open Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., to partners for drop-in power and internet access. Please note that there is no water or restroom access inside the building, but two portable toilets are in the parking lot. Individuals may drop-in during the hours above or contact operations@exploreasheville.com to reserve a conference room for larger groups.

Seminars, webinars on disaster recovery information

Small Business Support Information Session: Financial Recovery | Register at avl.mx/e7k

Thursday October 10, 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m. | Mojo Coworking, 81 Broadway St.

This TedX-style event has agencies giving a 5–7 minute overview of their available resources and how businesses can engage. Participating organizations include the U.S. Small Business Administration, Mountain Biz Works, Dogwood Health Trust, Community Foundation of WNC, Community Betterment Foundation, McGuire Wood & Bissette, Buncombe County Health Inspectors, and Explore Asheville.

Restaurant permit suspension and emergency operations plan seminar

Wednesday, October 9, 3 p.m. | Virtual. Join here: avl.mx/e7l

Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) is hosting a meeting with Buncombe County Health Department officials to discuss permit suspension notices and emergency operations plans this week. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Environmental Health Supervisor Felissa Vazquez. For more information on permit suspension notices, best practices for meal giveaways, reopening guidance, and more, visit AIR’s website at avl.mx/e7m.

Financial resources for individuals and businesses

FEMA Disaster Assistance for Individuals and Businesses: Grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. Register online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362, or by using the FEMA App.

FEMA representatives are assisting community members impacted by Helene at these locations:

Black Mountain Ingles: 550 NC Highway 9, Black Mountain, NC, 28711

Pack Square Park: 80 Court Plaza, Asheville, NC, 28801

Community of Emma (Spanish speaking): 528 Emma Road, Asheville, NC, 28806

Newbridge Baptist Church: 199 Elkwood Ave., Asheville, NC, 28804

Basilica of St. Lawrence (Laundry trailer): 97 Haywood St., Asheville, NC, 28801

Arden Walmart: 60 Airport Road, Arden, NC, 28704

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance: Loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits affected by the disaster. This includes:

Home Disaster Loans: Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

Business Physical Disaster Loans: Loans to businesses for repairing or replacing disaster-damaged property, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations are eligible.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL): Working capital loans available to help small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses, and non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their financial obligations during a disaster recovery period.

Mountain BizWorks: The WNC Strong: Helene Business Recovery Fund, avl.mx/e7o, offers rapid relief loans up to $100,000 with 1% interest to small businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene. Administered by Mountain BizWorks and supported by The Golden LEAF Foundation and other partners, this fund bridges the gap between the disaster’s impact and the arrival of federal aid, insurance payouts, or business recovery.

Other resources

Assistance for employees and individuals

The NC Hospitality Workers Relief Fund, managed by the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) foundation, the fund supports hospitality employees affected by Tropical Storm Helene. Any employee of a North Carolina restaurant, hotel, tavern, or other hospitality-related businesses can apply for financial assistance if they are experiencing hardship due to the storm. For information, avl.mx/e7q

NC Works Disaster Unemployment (DUA): Temporary payments for people whose employment has been impacted as a direct result of a disaster. For information, avl.mx/e7r

Assistance for Food Service Employees: Giving Kitchen (thegivingkitchen.org/help) and Southern Smoke (avl.mx/e7s) Foundation offer assistance for food and beverage workers.

Above and Beyond Foundation Helping Hospitality: Urgent Aid Relief awards $500 grants to front-line, non-managerial hospitality workers affected by the recent hurricane/flooding. Senior management employees can nominate staff through the foundation’s website, avl.mx/e7p.

Assistance for artists and arts organizations