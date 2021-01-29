Cawthorn talks business recovery, COVID-19 relief

Madison Cawthorn admits that his first few weeks in Washington have been “tumultuous.” Three days after being sworn in, Western North Carolina’s congressional representative rallied a crowd supporting former President Donald Trump that subsequently sacked the Capitol; after those riots, the Republican voted twice against certifying the election of Trump’s successor, Democratic President Joe Biden.
Now, Cawthorn told the Council of Independent Business Owners at a Jan. 29 virtual breakfast, he’s shifting his priorities as he thinks through the powers and limitations of his new job. The meeting marked one of his first addresses to a local audience since taking office.
With Democrats in control of the House, Senate and presidency, the country is poised to usher in an era of big government, Cawthorn asserted to the Asheville-based trade group. As a self-described “constitutional conservative,” the representative said his new goal is to divert as much federal spending to the region as possible to get residents back to work.
“It’s no secret to all of you that so many businesses were attacked and destroyed, by no fault of your own, because of government-mandated shutdowns,” Cawthorn said regarding emergency measures meant to control the spread of COVID-19. “I think that’s tragic. And so I think it’s absolutely appropriate that the federal government has created stimulus programs to help.”
Cawthorn voiced his support for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans available to help small businesses keep employees working during the pandemic. But the accounting and banking costs required to parse through complicated loan forgiveness requirements are too high, he said. Instead, he’s pushing for automatic loan forgiveness for all businesses that have borrowed $150,000 or less.
Individual stimulus checks should only go to people who are currently unemployed, Cawthorn told CIBO members. He also opposed raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and increasing collective bargaining power for employees, claiming without citing evidence that the moves would cause most of Asheville’s service jobs to disappear.
The only way to keep businesses open in the face of the pandemic, he continued, is to reach a “critical mass” of immunity through COVID-19 vaccination programs. Health officials say herd immunity may be achieved when 70%-90% of the population is vaccinated; according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data from Jan. 29, only 7.5% of North Carolina residents had gotten their first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
On Jan. 25, Cawthorn co-sponsored a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to establish, implement or enforce any requirement that an individual wear a face covering or be vaccinated. Asked by Xpress what economic and health benefits this bill would have for the people of Western North Carolina, Cawthorn responded that a free capitalist society would create consumer confidence.
“I don’t think [the vaccine] should be required and I think it was rushed,” he said, adding that an economic lens was too narrow a scope to assess the legislation. “I believe it will be very healthy and that [federal vaccine development program] Operation Warp Speed did a great job, but I personally will not be getting a vaccine because of my 98% survival rate. If we start forcing people to get vaccines, we start walking a very dangerous road in the future.”
When the House reconvenes in early February, Cawthorn said, he hopes to use his role on the Committee of Education and Labor to expand wireless broadband access across the region. He also wants to prevent election fraud by establishing a federal voter identification requirement, eliminating mail-in ballots for anyone not in the military or hospitalized with severe injuries and splitting municipal races onto a separate ballot from state and federal contests. (At least 60 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in 2020 failed to prove a single case of voter fraud benefitting Biden.)
Cawthorn said his support among WNC’s Republican Party leadership had “skyrocketed” since the election; at the same time, he noted, his unfavorability among Democrats had also reached a new high. He did not address his recent censures by multiple important local Republicans, including state Sen. Chuck Edwards and former Henderson County Sheriff George Erwin Jr.
The representative’s rhetoric will likely change in the coming weeks, Cawthorn told meeting attendees, as he works to bridge the partisan divide. “Whether you’re Republcan or Democrat, whether you’re an independent and you didn’t vote for me or don’t support the actions I’ve taken in Congress so far, that doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m here to serve you, no matter what.”
9 thoughts on “Cawthorn talks business recovery, COVID-19 relief”
New research from from a home-schooled college dropout indicates that capitalism will keep you from getting the virus!
Since none of that was anywhere in the story, I guess that means you are spreading dangerous misinformation and hate speech.
I propose that you must be a Russian asset!
Well “G Man,” the article reports, “On Jan. 25, Cawthorn co-sponsored a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to establish, implement or enforce any requirement that an individual wear a face covering or be vaccinated. Asked by Xpress what economic and health benefits this bill would have for the people of Western North Carolina, Cawthorn responded that a free capitalist society would create consumer confidence.”
And his own website says that he was homeschooled: https://madisoncawthorn.com/about-madison
And his Wikipedia page states, “Cawthorn attended Patrick Henry College during the fall 2016 semester to study political science, but dropped out after one semester and earning mostly D grades” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madison_Cawthorn
But sure, I’m the one spreading misinformation.
Cry harder, libtard. He’s got a “98% survival rate”. That’s better than SS soldiers in any conflict during WWII.
His bill to ban the use of federal funds to implement COVID-19 requirements is short-sighted. Federal funds should be freely available to use to help implement NC state and local regulations. As he said himself, “there are these three letter agencies in Washington that nobody ever heard of that are interfering in our lives.” Cawthorn wants to try and create one example for everyone! Can someone play him the video tape and ask him to respond? I want to know what kind of white lie he’s going to tell us. Tell him that “he’s joined the Party of No” (another favorite line) and play the videotape.
Cawthorn broke his campaign promise to increase minimum wage to $15/hour. The proposal is 2025! Do you think the cost of living in Asheville is going DOWN? I would challenge him after you show him the language of the bill (CNN Pamela Brown had to read it to him).
Tell him “the face of healthcare” failed us miserably. That face is useless to get a discount at the Ingles pharmacy.
No Update for: WNC Infrastructure | WNC Job Growth | PILTH Formula | Marijuana Decriminalization | “Conservative” Environmental Issues | Natural Resources | Climate Change | Healthcare Reform
Thanks for the update. Let us know how long the breakfast was and if the discussion was open-ended or just specific topics. Much appreciated.
I am shocked you didn’t get quotes from the attendees! I want to know what they thought.
Hi Joel, I wasn’t the reporter for this story, but the meeting was virtual. All microphones were muted throughout and the chat function was disabled. No way to get comment from the other online attendees. Questions had to be submitted in advance and were asked by the moderator. Our reporter did mention that her impression was that others online appeared satisfied with Cawthorn’s presentation and responses judging from their facial expressions.
Thanks Virginia. I appreciate the insight.
Was he armed?
Cawthorn’s “bill”l to ban federal funds to implement COVID-19 requirements is a joke. Cawthorn has zero chance of introducing, let alone having this “bill” of his passed …being a seditious freshman/ nobody in the minority party in the house. Nancy Pelosi and AOC think -well, know without a doubt- that he’s a complete and total joke too… albeit a bit of a scary one…. being the wannabe little Nazi that he is. Only the rubes and fascists he has completely duped back here in the 11th district don’t think he’s an absolute joke/ clown/ skirt chaser/ poser. Cry now losers :)