Charges to be dismissed against mentally disabled man arrested during I-240 bridge incident

Terry Marzelle, an Asheville man with a mental disability, who was arrested last week during an incident involving a suspicious device on the Haywood Road Bridge over I-240, will not face charges. The arrest was caught on camera by WLOS.

Asheville Police Department Chief Tammy Hooper released a detailed statement this afternoon in response to community concerns over the handling of the arrest.

Jodi Rhoden, former owner of Short Street Cakes, on behalf of a group of Marzelle’s friends in West Asheville, has been helping raise funds and support for Marzelle this week. She contacted Mountain Xpress and other media outlets, saying she believed what happened to Marzelle was “newsworthy in the context of the national conversation regarding police brutality and #blacklivesmatter.” She characterized the APD’s treatment of Marzelle as abusive. In her statement on the group’s fundraising support page, Rhoden gave a detailed account, she says with the full knowledge and consent of Marzelle. She wrote:

As you can see in the video, the officer then proceeds to chase Terry down, and, without speaking, grab Terry’s arms, then grab his bicycle, shove his bike into Terry’s testicles, push Terry up against the police car, force him to the ground (still with the bike between his legs), and pin his head to the concrete (choking him and splitting open his chin). Terry was then taken into custody, not read his rights, not communicated to, and charged with “Resisting and Officer” and “Damage to Real Property.” When we picked up Terry at the jail, he had no idea what had happened. He believed he had been detained for failing to cross quickly enough. [read the entire statement here]

At the time of publication, $2,620 from 100 contributors had been raised for Marzelle’s legal needs.

Contacted after the release of Hooper’s statement, Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams told Xpress that after consulting with the chief this afternoon, his office plans to file for a dismissal of Marzelle’s charges Friday when the Clerk of Court’s office is open. “The dismissal will be taken in the interest of justice, and has no bearing on the conduct of the officer involved” Williams said.

Reached for comment on the news that he would not go to court Marzelle said, “Thank you, and I am willing to cooperate.”

Rhoden, said she approves of the D.A.’s decision. “We are really grateful that the charges are being dropped,” she says, “and we recognize that that is the correct action to take, seeing that Terry did nothing wrong and was treated in a very violent, racist, ableist and classist manner.” She says she and Marzelle are “glad to see that small step to rectify the damage that has been done.”

Hooper’s complete statement: