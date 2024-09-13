Commission to vote on funding for county sports park

Posted on by Pat Moran
Buncombe County seal

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will be asked to approve a budget amendment and accept a $4 million grant from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority at its Tuesday, Sept. 17, meeting.

Phase 2 of Buncombe County’s Enka Recreation Destination project includes turfing four fields and lighting three fields; a new playground that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and facility renovations and upgrades.

According to a county document, the project is budgeted at over $7 million. In addition to the $4 million Tourism Product Development Fund grant, matching county funds have already been secured.

Additional items

  • County commissioners will consider approving a reallocation of $3.6 million in COVID Recovery Funding to add 18 emergency shelter beds to two area low-barrier homeless shelters. The funding will also go toward maintaining 97 existing beds across three low-barrier shelters.
  • County government employees could face increases in their health care premiums next year if the Board of Commissioners approves plans. An increase in employee premiums for medical insurance and the possible elimination of weight-loss medications are among the recommendations.

Consent agenda

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 10 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include:

  • Two budget amendments: One approves the Home and Community Care Block Grant, an agreement among the Land of Sky Regional Council, the Buncombe Aging Services Alliance, the Board of County Commissioners and community service providers to offer services to older adults. Buncombe County Health and Human Services was initially awarded about $244,000 to administer in-home aide services and has received over $36,000 in additional funds. The second amendment approves Adoption Promotion Funds, which enhances and expands adoption programs as well as foster home programs for children with special needs. Buncombe County Health and Human Services has been allocated over $113,000 for adoptions completed between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.
  • A resolution to accept a $2,000 bid the county has received for the sale of surplus property on Unadilla Avenue. The undevelopable property was acquired via a tax foreclosure in September 1974.
  • A resolution authorizing a lease of about 15,000 square feet of space on floors 10, 11, 12, and 13 at 60 Court Plaza to the N.C. Department of Adult Correction.

The full agenda and supporting documents for the meeting can be found at this link. There will be a briefing meeting before the regular meeting at 3 p.m. The agenda was not posted as of press time.

In-person public comment will be taken at the start of the regular meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in Room 326 at 200 College St., Asheville; no voicemail or email comments will be permitted. Both the briefing and the regular meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and will be available via YouTube.

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Pat Moran
As Mountain Xpress' City Reporter, I'm fascinated with how Asheville and its people work. Previously, I spent 25 years in Charlotte, working for local papers Creative Loafing Charlotte and Queen City Nerve. In that time I won three North Carolina Press Association Awards and an Emmy. Prior to that, I wrote and produced independent feature films in Orlando, Florida. Follow me @patmoran77
View all posts by Pat Moran →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.