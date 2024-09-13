Commission to vote on funding for county sports park

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will be asked to approve a budget amendment and accept a $4 million grant from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority at its Tuesday, Sept. 17, meeting.

Phase 2 of Buncombe County’s Enka Recreation Destination project includes turfing four fields and lighting three fields; a new playground that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and facility renovations and upgrades.

According to a county document, the project is budgeted at over $7 million. In addition to the $4 million Tourism Product Development Fund grant, matching county funds have already been secured.

Additional items

County commissioners will consider approving a reallocation of $3.6 million in COVID Recovery Funding to add 18 emergency shelter beds to two area low-barrier homeless shelters. The funding will also go toward maintaining 97 existing beds across three low-barrier shelters.

County government employees could face increases in their health care premiums next year if the Board of Commissioners approves plans. An increase in employee premiums for medical insurance and the possible elimination of weight-loss medications are among the recommendations.

Consent agenda

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 10 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include:

Two budget amendments: One approves the Home and Community Care Block Grant, an agreement among the Land of Sky Regional Council, the Buncombe Aging Services Alliance, the Board of County Commissioners and community service providers to offer services to older adults. Buncombe County Health and Human Services was initially awarded about $244,000 to administer in-home aide services and has received over $36,000 in additional funds. The second amendment approves Adoption Promotion Funds, which enhances and expands adoption programs as well as foster home programs for children with special needs. Buncombe County Health and Human Services has been allocated over $113,000 for adoptions completed between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

A resolution to accept a $2,000 bid the county has received for the sale of surplus property on Unadilla Avenue. The undevelopable property was acquired via a tax foreclosure in September 1974.

A resolution authorizing a lease of about 15,000 square feet of space on floors 10, 11, 12, and 13 at 60 Court Plaza to the N.C. Department of Adult Correction.

The full agenda and supporting documents for the meeting can be found at this link. There will be a briefing meeting before the regular meeting at 3 p.m. The agenda was not posted as of press time.

In-person public comment will be taken at the start of the regular meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in Room 326 at 200 College St., Asheville; no voicemail or email comments will be permitted. Both the briefing and the regular meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and will be available via YouTube.