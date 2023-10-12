Community build

More than 1,000 volunteers gathered Oct. 4-9 near Ira B. Jones Elementary School in North Asheville to rebuild a community park, organizers estimated. The site, formerly known as Jones Park, has been renamed Candace Pickens Memorial Park. In 2016, Pickens was shot and killed at the location. Her 3-year-old son, Zachaeus, was injured during the violent attack; he lost his left eye but survived the shooting. The original park, built in 1999, was demolished in 2021 due to safety concerns. Dozens of businesses and nonprofits helped fund the project. All photos by Brooke Heaton.
