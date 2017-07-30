Conscious Party: My Sistah Taught Me That fashion show

WHAT: The second annual My Sistah Taught Me That fashion show

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6, 3-5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Celine’s on Broadway

WHY: From dance performances to marching down the catwalk, the girls of My Sistah Taught Me That have dedicated the last few months preparing for their second annual fashion show fundraiser. “This year, the kids are doing everything,” says Leslie Council, MSTMT founder. “They’re the entertainment, they’re going to be doing some dancing, and then, of course, they’re going to be the models.”

The organization, which aims to empower young girls growing up in single-parent households without their father, has partnered with Nest Boutique in Biltmore Village to supply clothes to wear on the runway, Council says. As the nonprofit’s primary fundraiser, members hope to raise $5,000 to provide meals and other means of support for the girls in the program. In addition to the fashion show, vendors from across town will sell their goods, a dance-off will be staged, and program participants will share testimonials about their experiences, Council says.

“It’s a big deal for these girls to get on a runway,” she says. “A lot of them struggle with self-esteem issues, not feeling confident, not feeling pretty. Just watching them as we rehearse, they already are coming out of their shell from saying “I don’t think I can do this, this isn’t for me” to being the ones rocking it on the stage, it’s incredible. I cannot wait to see them on the actual stage.”

MSTMT Fashion Show will run from 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Tickets are $10 in advance or $20 at the door, and can be purchased online at www.2017mstmtfashionshow.eventbrite.com.