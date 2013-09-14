Roads closed as work continues at North Asheville landslide site

Work continues near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Skyview Place in North Asheville to rebuild a major retaining wall and repair damage caused by a July landslide.

In the meantime, the roads are expected to be closed to traffic through Oct. 21. The surrounding neighborhood along the slope of Town Mountain has also been experiencing occasional water interruptions due to the construction process.

Landslides, caused by record rains this summer, affected nearly 20 sites in Asheville, according to the city’s website. On Sept. 13, Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency in Buncombe County and 15 other counties in Western North Carolina as part of a process to seek federal aid to help with the recovery.





Photos of the construction near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Skyview Place by Jake Frankel