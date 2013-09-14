Roads closed as work continues at North Asheville landslide site

Posted on by Jake Frankel
Roads closed as work continues at North Asheville landslide site-attachment0

Work continues near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Skyview Place in North Asheville to rebuild a major retaining wall and repair damage caused by a July landslide.

In the meantime, the roads are expected to be closed to traffic through Oct. 21. The surrounding neighborhood along the slope of Town Mountain has also been experiencing occasional water interruptions due to the construction process.

Landslides, caused by record rains this summer, affected nearly 20 sites in Asheville, according to the city’s website. On Sept. 13, Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency in Buncombe County and 15 other counties in Western North Carolina as part of a process to seek federal aid to help with the recovery.



Photos of the construction near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Skyview Place by Jake Frankel

SHARE
About Jake Frankel
Jake Frankel is an award-winning journalist who enjoys covering a wide range of topics, from politics and government to business, education and entertainment.
View all posts by Jake Frankel →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Roads closed as work continues at North Asheville landslide site

  1. McIntosh

    And who is going to pay for this screw up? I vote the engineer and inspector that gave the ok for home to be built on such a site! Idiots.

    • AVLR

      100 years ago they were small cottages…. now we have more impervious surfaces and bigger rainstorms thanks to climate change. but you probably don’t believe in that either!

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.