Conscious Party: NEDAwareness Week

WHAT: A music-filled benefit for T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 26, 5:30-8 p.m.

WHERE: Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Drive, Brevard

WHY: Aligning with the National Eating Disorder Association campaign NEDAwareness Week allows Asheville-based nonprofit T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating to effect more change in North Carolina. In turn, the support network for individuals and families, health care providers, educators and the general public partners with numerous local businesses to reach people who may not know about the organization and its work.

Following a successful pairing with Oskar Blues Brewery in 2017, T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating kicks off NEDAwareness Week on Monday, Feb. 26, by collaborating with the brewery for its monthly Makin’ a Difference Monday event. Ten percent of sales in the Tasty Weasel Taproom that evening will be donated to the nonprofit.

“Awareness is vital, whether it is when individuals, families or professionals need our support or when they are having fun, so this is a great way for us to do outreach,” says Simone Seitz, executive director of T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating. “No one will ‘speak,’ but there will be a lot of passionate talking and information shared in a relaxed, casual way. We’re meeting people where they are — however it is comfortable for them.”

The event also coincides with the brewery’s weekly Mountain Music Jam, in which local musicians of all skill levels bring their old-time instruments and play together. “It generally draws a pretty large crowd with a lot of regulars who come every week,” says brewery marketing ambassador Emma Engelman.

The rest of NEDAwareness Week includes collaborations that loop in movement, Chinese medicine, nutrition and movie screenings. Seitz is excited about each event for different reasons but says she’s probably most looking forward to screening the body acceptance documentary Fattitude on Thursday, March 1, at Grail Moviehouse in Asheville. She calls the film “a game changer” and is elated to have directors Lindsey Averill and Viridiana Lieberman participate in a post-screening Q&A.

The events build to T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating’s 11th annual Healthy Eating & Living Conference, which this year was moved up to align with NEDAwareness Week for more exposure. It takes place Friday, March 2, at Ambrose West in West Asheville.

“Our education and outreach is part of our programming throughout the year, but our conference provides an opportunity for a larger group of folks to obtain professional development and network,” Seitz says. “Awareness and education are vital to helping us get on the front end of this illness.”

Makin’ a Difference Monday to benefit T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating takes place Monday, Feb. 26, 5:30-8 p.m., at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard.