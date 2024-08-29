Council approves more time for Reparations Commission

Mayor Esther Manheimer said a vote was not required, but the Asheville City Council unanimously approved six more months of support for the Community Reparations Commission (CRC). The extension, recommended by city staff last week, gives the CRC more time and resources to develop recommendations for repairing damage caused by public and private systemic racism. City Council member Sheneika Smith was absent.

CRC Chair Dewana Little, Vice Chair Bobbette Mays and Sala Menaya-Merritt, Asheville’s equity and inclusion director, presented goals the commission planned to achieve before the February stop date. These include a final report to City Council; organizing a Black Chamber of Commerce; forming an independent accountability council to oversee implementation of CRC recommendations; and launching a reconciliation task force that would continue to develop reparation actions.

“I continue to be in awe of the task that y’all signed up for, the enormity of what it means,” said Council member Sage Turner.

Mays suggested that a marker be erected to commemorate the historic work undertaken by the CRC.

“I think there should be a movie, too. These folks have done such enormous historic work. The story needs to be told,” said Asheville resident David Greenson after the presentation.

Working out water bills Some city residents are receiving water bills in quick succession as the city converts to new water meters. “Due to our aging network of water meters, the City of Asheville Water Resources Department has encountered delays in meter reading and work order completion,” Clay Chandler, Asheville’s Water Resources Department communications specialist, writes to Xpress. “As a result, billing cycles have become irregular, [and] some of our water customers have gotten bills in close proximity.” To resolve the issue, Water Resources has hired temporary staff to manually read meters as quickly as possible. Getting new meters installed will gradually clear the billing backlog. That’s the goal of the city’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure project, which is scheduled for completion in 2025. In the meantime, customers will still have to pay their water bill within 20 days of the billing date. Payment plans will be available to customers who need them. Contact the Water Resources Department Customer Service Center at 828-251-1122. More information at avl.mx/e3m

Road diet update



The road diet on Merrimon Avenue, which converted four lanes to three from W.T. Weaver Boulevard to Midland Road and added a bike lane in each direction beginning in October 2022, achieved many of its goals, according to a presentation to the City Council by Carrie Simpson, a safety evaluation engineer for N.C. Department of Transportation.

Initial safety data showed a 23% reduction in total crashes and a 30% reduction in injury crashes between October 2022 and February 2024. Car speeds slowed by 3-5 mph along the mile-and-a-half stretch between UNC Asheville and Beaver Lake. Average travel times rose 14 seconds when traveling northbound at 5 p.m. between fall 2021 and fall 2023, Simpson said.

Bicycle volume increased in 11 of 12 data collection points, with the northern end of the treatment section seeing a 269% jump in use.

“I have some questions about the pedestrian crossing time. We’re working with close to the minimum of what pedestrian crossing times are allowed,” said Council member Kim Roney.

“We’ve instituted leading pedestrian intervals so that pedestrians get a head start to get out into the crosswalks to be visible, and those have been very positive so far,” said DOT Division Engineer Tim Anderson.

Manheimer asked about future improvements to Merrimon.

“I travel this route every day. I still see people getting confused by bike lanes,” said Manheimer, adding that bike lane widths vary along the corridor. She suggested marking the bike lane in green. Anderson replied that North Carolina hasn’t adopted green bike lanes.

In other news