Council reviews relief speed; postpones building code changes

One data point during recommendations for spending federal disaster recovery funds stopped the Asheville City Council in its tracks at its Dec. 10 meeting: None of the $750,000 the Council agreed on Oct. 22 to spend for rent relief has been distributed.
James Shelton, the city’s community development division manager, was presenting recommendations for spending a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Tropical Storm Helene Disaster Recovery. Staff recommends that it go toward rental assistance ($624,000), business restabilization grants ($624.000), homeless emergency shelter ($250,000) and program administration ($250,000).
One slide noted that the Asheville Metro Area lost 8,200 jobs in October, comprising 4% of the workforce.
But it was a slide that showed that Eblen Charities has provided $219,117 in rental assistance in Buncombe County and Grace Covenant Presbyterian has provided $1.1 million, that drew attention.
Council member Kim Roney asked how much of those allocations came from previous city funding.
“What you’re seeing is the progress both of these entities have made thus far and it is reflective of the entirety of Buncombe County,” said Nikki Reid, director of community and economic development who is leading the Housing Recovery Team. “But to be clear, they have not spent the city funds that we have allocated to them yet.”
Council member Sage Turner expressed concern over the speed at which Eblen Charities is distributing funds.
“Grace Covenant has a process, and I know they are one of the fastest out there doing work right now, thank goodness for them. They have a process, so less worry. I know Eblen is facing staff issues, turnover issues and is well funded by other entities,” Turner said.
“We are always very eager to see people served as fast as possible,” said Mayor Esther Manheimer. “Is there some discussion on a staff level with redirecting our Eblen funds to the county so we can quickly get these funds out to the community through different channels?”
Shelton said he was unsure whether the city staff has discussed redirecting funds.
City Manager Debra Campbell vowed to Council that staff will work to hasten fund distribution. “We hear you loud and clear, and I hope you hear our message of there are capacity issues with the organizations that we are relying upon to allocate these dollars. We are going to turn over every rock that we can in terms of organizations that are out there that have the capacity,” Campbell said.
Building code updates
The City Council unanimously tabled until its Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting any changes to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) so Council would have more time to explore the environmental impacts and the scope of the proposed changes.
Manheimer explained that the proposed changes pertain to rules for rebuilding structures that endured damage in excess of half their value.
The updates would bring the city’s code into compliance with state and federal requirements, better align with the state’s best practices for flood plain management and make the language easier to understand.
According to background materials provided to the Council, the city has to comply with National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements. If it doesn’t, it puts at risk insurance coverage for policyholders, their eligibility for flood assistance and the city’s eligibility for disaster assistance.
The program uses Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) to delineate areas of flood risk and show the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) in the “100-year floodplain,” which means the area that is subject to 1% chance of flooding in any given year, not the predictability of once every 100 years.
In other news
- Council approved five contracts totaling $1.75 million for water system repairs, all of which will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
- Council agreed to change the city’s contract with Commonwealth Golf Partners II so the city will cover all losses at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course – projected to be as much as $200,000 — through March. The front half of the course was severely damaged by Helene, less than a year after $2.8 million in improvements to the course were completed. The city is also holding half of the golf course aside in case it needs it to store storm debris.
- Council adopted an ordinance that formalizes the city manager’s authority to waive fees during national or state emergency declarations. After Helene, the city suspended fares and fees from transit, garage and surface parking, street closures, fire marshal inspections, development permits and parking tickets, totaling $877,000 per month. avl.mx/edu
- Council agreed to shift the city’s online parking payment vendor to Flowbird after 12 years with Passport. There will be a several month phase-in period.
