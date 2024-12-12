Council reviews relief speed; postpones building code changes

One data point during recommendations for spending federal disaster recovery funds stopped the Asheville City Council in its tracks at its Dec. 10 meeting: None of the $750,000 the Council agreed on Oct. 22 to spend for rent relief has been distributed.

James Shelton, the city’s community development division manager, was presenting recommendations for spending a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Tropical Storm Helene Disaster Recovery. Staff recommends that it go toward rental assistance ($624,000), business restabilization grants ($624.000), homeless emergency shelter ($250,000) and program administration ($250,000).

One slide noted that the Asheville Metro Area lost 8,200 jobs in October, comprising 4% of the workforce.

But it was a slide that showed that Eblen Charities has provided $219,117 in rental assistance in Buncombe County and Grace Covenant Presbyterian has provided $1.1 million, that drew attention.

Council member Kim Roney asked how much of those allocations came from previous city funding.

Council looks ahead during recovery work session Asheville City Council members took a look at what recovery for the city will look like at a work session Dec. 10. Led by Fountainworks, a firm that works with public leaders to tackle big challenges, and Hagerty Consulting, an emergency management consulting firm, members learned about the stages of recovery and the elements needed for success. Most important, the consultants said, was gathering and empowering local stakeholders to identify gaps and work together for solutions. “This is the economic engine of Western North Carolina, the role you play is so critical, the work you do in Asheville is also beneficial to the whole region,” said Beau Mills, senior partner at Research Triangle Park-based Fountainworks, encouraging Council members to have a common approach and goal when they speak with members of Congress and other stakeholders. “The more you work together and speak with one strong voice, the more successful you’re going to be.” Mills noted that the Council hasn’t had the opportunity to really engage with the recovery process because it’s still in response mode. Tracey Phillips, deputy director of recovery at Evanston, Ill.-based Hagerty Consulting, noted that Asheville is still in the short-term and intermediate phases of recovery. In the short term, initial needs are met: public health care, shelter, debris removal, mitigation and economic assessment. The intermediate phase, lasting weeks to months, expands to include housing, debris removal, public health and mitigation. The long-term phase lasts months to years and includes permanent housing solutions, public health initiatives, resilient infrastructure, economic revitalization strategies, resilience, public-private collaboration and stakeholder engagement. Council members jotted down on sticky notes what they felt was most important in the recovery process, which were then grouped into categories: city recovery and growth; natural environmental recovery; infrastructure; recovery for residents; business recovery, reopening and expanding; keeping the culture alive; Council teamwork; regional leadership; community involvement, preparedness, resilience and healing. City Manager Debra Campbell noted that recovery is a community role and it doesn’t land solely on the shoulders of City Council. “All of us have to work together to create the future Asheville,” Campbell said. “When we say build back better, it’s not because it was bad, there’s just a new reality in terms of environmental challenges, it’s real and we have to respond in a real way.”

“What you’re seeing is the progress both of these entities have made thus far and it is reflective of the entirety of Buncombe County,” said Nikki Reid, director of community and economic development who is leading the Housing Recovery Team. “But to be clear, they have not spent the city funds that we have allocated to them yet.”

Council member Sage Turner expressed concern over the speed at which Eblen Charities is distributing funds.

“Grace Covenant has a process, and I know they are one of the fastest out there doing work right now, thank goodness for them. They have a process, so less worry. I know Eblen is facing staff issues, turnover issues and is well funded by other entities,” Turner said.

“We are always very eager to see people served as fast as possible,” said Mayor Esther Manheimer. “Is there some discussion on a staff level with redirecting our Eblen funds to the county so we can quickly get these funds out to the community through different channels?”

Shelton said he was unsure whether the city staff has discussed redirecting funds.

City Manager Debra Campbell vowed to Council that staff will work to hasten fund distribution. “We hear you loud and clear, and I hope you hear our message of there are capacity issues with the organizations that we are relying upon to allocate these dollars. We are going to turn over every rock that we can in terms of organizations that are out there that have the capacity,” Campbell said.

Building code updates

The City Council unanimously tabled until its Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting any changes to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) so Council would have more time to explore the environmental impacts and the scope of the proposed changes.

Manheimer explained that the proposed changes pertain to rules for rebuilding structures that endured damage in excess of half their value.

The updates would bring the city’s code into compliance with state and federal requirements, better align with the state’s best practices for flood plain management and make the language easier to understand.

According to background materials provided to the Council, the city has to comply with National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements. If it doesn’t, it puts at risk insurance coverage for policyholders, their eligibility for flood assistance and the city’s eligibility for disaster assistance.

The program uses Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) to delineate areas of flood risk and show the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) in the “100-year floodplain,” which means the area that is subject to 1% chance of flooding in any given year, not the predictability of once every 100 years.

In other news