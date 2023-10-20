Council to hold public hearing for South Slope Vision Plan

At its Tuesday, Oct. 24 meeting, Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing to further discuss the South Slope Vision Plan, which outlines a series of goals and steps to develop the South Slope area. Council held the first public hearing for the plan at their March 28 meeting.

“South Slope: A Southside Neighborhood Vision Plan” is a 92-page document that grew out of the Downtown Master Plan and has been six years in the making. The plan aims to channel the growth and development of the area, located south of the downtown core and its surrounding neighborhoods, including South French Broad, East End Valley Street and Oakhurst.

The document is organized around five promoting core themes: a quality built environment; unique and inclusive sense of place; strong local economy; multimodal transportation; and strategic infrastructure and natural environment.

While the plan’s executive summary states that it “does not suggest any sweeping changes for the area,” it does advocate for building upon existing infrastructure and regulations to create a unified design and improved connectivity between neighborhoods and commercial areas. Some projects outlined in the plan include a gateway to reconnect McCormick Field and Memorial Stadium with downtown, public art installations and commemoration of the neighborhood’s African American history. The plan does not include specific funding commitments for capital projects or investments.

Consent agenda and public comment

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 14 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

A budget amendment to the HCCA Operating and Capital Funds in the amount of $1.4 million for expenses related to repairs and upgrades to the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. The requested funds will be utilized to repair the HVAC systems, as well as to design and install a catwalk system in the auditorium attic. A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for use of Asheville police radio channels. If approved, the agreement will permit the Madison County Sheriff’s Offices to use the APD radios channels in the case of emergencies. A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an interlocal agreement with Buncombe County to administer matching Code Purple funding. If approved, the city will allocate $50,000 to help support Code Purple emergency homeless shelters through the winter.

Council members will gather in their chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 70 Court Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 2764.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comment will be permitted. Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 2764; written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilOct242023@publicinput.com until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.