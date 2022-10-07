Council to take first look at “plastic reduction” ordinance

Posted on by Brooke Randle
Asheville city seal

Asheville residents might want to start getting into the habit of leaving reusable grocery bags in the car.

Members of Asheville City Council will take the first steps in considering an ordinance that would regulate single-use plastic throughout the city during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Developed by Plastic-Free WNC, a coalition of environmental nonprofits including MountainTrue and the WNC Sierra Club, the ordinance would ban plastic bags and plastic foam products while establishing a 10-cent fee on paper bags. (People using federal food benefits such as SNAP would be exempt from the fee.)

According to a presentation available before the meeting, city staff recommends a phased approach to creating and implementing the ordinance. The first phase, which could be voted on as early as December, would prohibit the use of plastic bags for curbside leaf collection.

The presentation says that “no current precedent for an ordinance banning plastic bags exists in North Carolina” but that city legal staffers believeCouncil can regulate single-use plastic. The legality of the 10-cent fee on paper bags, the presentation continues, “will require additional research.”

The city did not mention a previous plastic bag ban that passed at the state level in 2009. That ban, requested by several communities in the Outer Banks, was repealed by a Republican-dominated General Assembly in 2017.

If Council gives the go-ahead, the city would begin a two-month internal research and engagement process to determine the ban’s impact to city operations and identify missing demographic groups to survey about the proposal. A public input survey would follow, then a six-month period to “review and refine engagement.” A final recommendation on a more extensive plastic ban ordinance would then be slated for October 2023.

In other news

Council members will also hold a public hearing to consider a conditional zoning that would allow for the construction of a 72-unit townhome development near the Malvern Hills neighborhood. Four of those units would be designated as affordable to those earning at or below 80% of the area median income ($45,000 for an individual; $64,250 for a family of four) for a minimum of 20 years; two of those units would also accept housing choice vouchers.

Consent agenda and public comment 

The consent agenda for the meeting contains five items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

 

 

 

 

Council members will gather in their chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 70 Court Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can also listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 2147.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comment will be permitted. Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 2147; written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilOct112022@PublicInput.com until 9 a.m. Oct. 11. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.