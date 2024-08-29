County to consider support for expanded broadband

Broadband access could expand to nearly 1,000 new locations in rural parts of the county if the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approves $3.6 million for the $10.3 million project at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Buncombe County was awarded the BellSouth Telecommunications Project in July, with the stipulation that it would match funds from the N.C. Department of Information Technology. BellSouth is contributing $3 million to the project, which will bring high speed internet access to 967 locations in Broad River, Upper Hominy and Fairview. That amounts to 40% of the county’s nearly 2,400 eligible locations, according to a staff presentation.

Buncombe has already spent $600,000 of its overall broadband budget, leaving the county about $700,000 short of what it needs for this project. Staff is proposing the county use about $300,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help close the gap. If approved, another $411,000 will be reallocated from funds that the state sent to help the county cope with Medicaid expansion, according to a budget amendment.

Preparing for appraisals

Commissioners will look to approve the 2025 tax reappraisal schedule of values, a manual documenting the methods and procedures used to assess property values during the 2025 reappraisal.

According to Buncombe’s 2021 schedule of values, “the schedule outlines the methodology, procedures, rules, terminology, categories and classifications used by county appraisers.”

Commissioners held a public hearing on the schedule Aug. 20, at which there was no public comment. If approved, the county will hold a four-week public review and appeal period, ending Wednesday, Oct. 2. From September through December, the tax assessor’s office will estimate values of all Buncombe County property, and reappraisals will be effective Jan. 1. An appeal period lasts through April.

Other news

Commissioners are expected to appoint a new member to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) board. Finalists include Himanshu Karvir, Joe Balcken and Randy Claybrook. The seat, which is being vacated by Scott Patel, must be filled by the owner or operator of a hotel, motel or bed and breakfast with fewer than 100 units, according to state law.

Interviews will be conducted before the briefing meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Consent agenda

The consent agenda for the meeting contains two items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. The items are minutes from a previous meeting and a tax collection report.

The full agenda and supporting documents for the meeting can be found at this link. A briefing meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the same location as the regular meeting. The agenda for the briefing meeting was not posted as of press time.

In-person public comment will be taken at the start of the regular meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the first floor conference room at 200 College St., Asheville; no voicemail or email comments will be permitted. Both the briefing and the regular meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and be available via YouTube.