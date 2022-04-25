Deaverview Apartments seeks zoning change for expansion

It’s no secret to most Ashevilleans that the city is in desperate need of affordable housing. An April report from Apartment List, which publishes data on rental trends for cities across the country, estimates that rents in Asheville have grown 22.7% over the past year, compared to 6.5% from April 2020 to April 2021.

The Asheville Housing Authority is among the entities attempting to give local renters a lifeline. During their meeting of Tuesday, April 26, members of Asheville City Council will consider a conditional zoning that would allow the AHA to begin its expansion of Deaverview Apartments, one of 10 low-income communities in Asheville.

Deaverview Apartments, which currently houses around 300 residents in 160 units, is the city’s second-oldest public housing community, having been built in 1971 and last renovated in 1996. According to a staff report available before the meeting, the new construction will consist of two three-story buildings and one four-story building containing 82 total mixed income units and 98 parking spaces. The existing Deaverview Apartments Community Center and playground in the southeast corner of the site would be demolished to accommodate the new construction.

All units would be affordable for a minimum of 30 years to households earning 60% of the area median income ($31,575 for a single person or $45,300 for a family of four), with some units also available for households at 30% and 50% AMI. All of the units would accept housing choice vouchers.

The expansion at Deaverview is part of a larger plan to demolish and rebuild the existing community. In April 2021, Council unanimously approved spending $1.6 million to buy a 21-acre property at 65 Ford St. that could pave the way for Deaverview’s future redevelopment and expansion. One potential plan would follow the Purpose Built Communities model, a holistic approach to neighborhood revitalization that emphasizes health and wellness, education and mixed-income housing.

But in October, Paul D’Angelo, Asheville’s former community development program director, told Xpress that the city had not yet committed to the project. “‘Purpose Built Communities’ has been discussed as a model at Deaverview, but again, no agreements have been made, and no further comment from the city at this time,” he said.

On Monday, April 25, City Council will hold an in-person special meeting about allocating the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds beginning at 10 a.m.

And prior to the formal meeting on April 26, Council will hold a separate work session regarding the fiscal year 2022-23 budget starting at 2:30 p.m.

Both work sessions will take place in the Banquet Hall at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville. The meetings are open to the public; however, public comment will not be accepted.

Consent agenda and public comment

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 10 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

A resolution to accept a $1.2 million State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Fund grant from the N.C. Department of Public Safety for the Sulphur Springs Stormwater Improvement Project . The project will install a new drainage system and upgrade an existing stormwater system along Sulphur Springs Road.

A resolution amending the 2022 City Council meeting schedule to include a work session on the city’s plan to restructure its boards and commissions Tuesday, May 10, at 2:30 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville. The city’s current plan would reduce its number of citizen advisory groups from 20 to four.

A resolution authorizing City Manager Debra Campbell to execute a contract of up to $316,500 with French Broad Paving for the Weaver Park Courts Replacement project. The money will cover the reconstruction of the North Asheville park’s tennis and basketball courts, as well as the repavement of its parking lots.

An initial resolution authorizing the city to pursue up to $42 million in limited obligation bonds to finance various general government capital projects. A public hearing will be set for May 10 for comment on a subsequent debt resolution.

Council’s regular meeting will take place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville Banquet Hall, located at 87 Haywood St., starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can also listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 2080.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door; no live remote comment will be permitted. Those wanting to make a slide or PowerPoint presentation at the meeting must submit their materials to City Clerk Maggie Burleson at MBurleson@AshevilleNC.gov by noon Monday, April 25.

Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 2080; written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilApr262022@PublicInput.com until 9 a.m. April 26. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

