DEVELOPING STORY: APD Chief David Zack resigns

Asheville Police Chief David Zack submitted his resignation on Dec. 15, according to Kim Miller, the city’s communication specialist. Miller offered no additional comment in her email exchange with Xpress; she is currently out of office until Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Previously, on Dec. 12, the city announced Zack’s intention to retire. At the time of the press release, no official retirement date was set. The announcement noted that City Manager Debra Campbell was working with Zack and other members of the Asheville Police Department on a transition plan.

Zack began his role with APD in February 2020. He was the city’s fifth police chief in a span of nine years. Xpress contacted APD spokesperson Samantha Booth for comment; she did not respond prior to publication.

This is a developing story and may be updated.