Development Roundup: Board of Adjustment to discuss proposed spa resort

Buncombe County

Two projects requiring special-use permits are on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, Dec. 13. The in-person meeting will be at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

SPECIAL-USE PERMITS:

Bel Air Resort SUP (99999 Major Mountain Road, Broad River Township)

John Kinnaird of Brooks Engineering Associates is requesting a special-use permit to establish a Level 2 Planned Unit Development on 104.19 acres. The development will consist of 89 commercial units, of which 65 are reserved for glamping and eight are reserved for on-site employee housing. The project proposes several amenities, including spas, a pickleball court, petting zoo, Zen garden, amphitheater and a community garden area. The applicant has also applied to extend the special-use permit through a vested-rights approval of five years.

Project documents can be found at avl.mx/d7c.

Sheehan Townhomes SUP (145 and 183 Sheehan Road, Fletcher)

Warren Sugg of Asheville-based Civil Design Concepts is requesting a special-use permit to build a Level 1 Planned Unit Development on 22.23 acres. The development will consist of 131 residential units across 29 buildings. The project proposes several amenities, including a dog park, playground, centralized mail station and pedestrian paths.

Project documents can be found at avl.mx/d4b.

City of Asheville

The public will be able to provide input on one plan review, one zoning map amendment and one zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, which will be in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, with an agenda review at 12:15 p.m. the same day.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Residents can submit comments over email and voicemail until 24 hours before the meeting or provide in-person comment during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.

SITE PLAN REVIEW:

22 Carter St., Asheville

The commission will review a Level II site plan for a six-story, mixed-used building on 0.67 acres. The plans call for a Tempo by Hilton hotel with 115 rooms, 4,337 square feet of restaurant space and 1,910 square feet of retail space. The property owner is Milan CN Holdings LLC. No estimated project cost was listed.

As a Level II project, these site plans will not require City Council approval if approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Instead, it will go back to the Technical Review Committee for a final review.

Project documents can be found at avl.mx/d4c.

ZONING MAP AMENDMENT:

511 Brevard Road, Asheville

Bear Creek Holdings LLC is requesting to amend the conditional zoning ordinance for property at 511 Brevard Road to make changes to site plans and project conditions. If approved, the ordinance would be changed to remove language prohibiting a drive-thru facility north of the Towneplace Suites by Marriott.

ZONING TEXT AMENDMENT:

The zoning text amendment concerns the conditional-use permit and special-use permit review process in Chapter 7 of the Unified Development Ordinance. More information had not been provided as of press time.