Development roundup: Multiple apartment complexes seek approval from Asheville, Buncombe

City of Asheville

The public will be able to provide input on several potential developments in Asheville at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, and the Design Review Committee meeting 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Both groups will meet remotely.

Planning and Zoning Commission

The following developments are on the March 2 agenda:

The Historic Star Building (24, 26, 28 N. Lexington Ave. and 15, 17 Broadway, 28801)

Asheville-based developer Star Master Tenant LLC seeks to convert the existing historic structure known as the Star Building into a 35-room hotel. These rooms will be located on the upper floors of the building, whereas the ground floor will include approximately 4,500 square feet of retail space. The facade of the building will receive extensive rehabilitation, including the repair of brick, glass, metal windows and marble-style glass, as well as the removal of nonoriginal exterior insulation and finishing.

Detailed documents, including site plans, maps and reports from previous levels of city review, can be accessed at avl.mx/bap. Under the city’s recently adopted hotel rules, the project will not have to go before Asheville City Council if approved by the PZC.

Reed Creek Mixed Use Development (427 Broadway, 28801)

Asheville-based Reed Creek Greenway LLC seeks to develop 1.53 acres at the intersection of Broadway and Cauble Street into a mixed-use development consisting of three buildings ranging from one to four stories. One building will contain 49 residential units, of which 10 will be affordable housing. Another will contain 6,000 square feet of office space. The final building, a renovation of an existing gas station on the site, will house a coffee shop.

Documents, including site plans, the original application, neighborhood meeting minutes and sewer and water reports, can be accessed at avl.mx/bag. At the PZC meeting, members will discuss changing the location’s zoning from Neighborhood Corridor to Neighborhood Corridor-Conditional Zone. The following three conditional zoning modifications are requested:

Reducing the size of the required 20-foot landscaping buffer on the property line. Reducing the requirement for a 40-foot setback on the side of the property. Spacing the pedestrian entrances more than 45 feet apart.

273/291 Long Shoals Road, 300/400 Julian Shoals Road

The PZC will also discuss changing the zoning for this area from Community Business II to Residential Expansion-Conditional Zone. The property owners are Long Shoals Partners LLC, Weaverville Shopping Center LLC and Long Shoals Development BOJO LLC.

The owners seek to construct a 218-unit residential complex on 11.09 acres. Five three-story buildings and one two-story building will house 198 units, with an additional 20 units in two-story townhouse-style structures. Of those units, 11 will be designated as affordable housing.

Detailed maps and site plans, as well as previous city staff reports, can be accessed at avl.mx/baq.

Members of the public can submit comments via email and voicemail until 24 hours prior to the meeting or provide live comments during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment are available at avl.mx/8b6.

Design Review Committee

The following development will be on the March 17 agenda:

The Artful Way (31 Artful Way, 28801)

Asheville-based owner and developer Artful Asheville LLC proposes to build a six-story, 61-unit mixed-use building on approximately 0.75 acres in the River Arts District, adjacent to The Grey Eagle and across from All Souls Pizza. Detailed site plans and other documents are available at avl.mx/bah.

The proposed building will contain 34 residential units, 27 hotel rooms, approximately 1,400 square feet of retail space and 42 parking spaces.

Before a mandatory neighborhood meeting on the project Dec. 21, 14 notifications were sent to adjacent property owners. No members of the public attended. The public can submit comments via email and voicemail until 24 hours prior to the meeting or provide live comments during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment can be found at avl.mx/anr.

Technical Review Committee

The following development is coming before the city’s Technical Review Committee at a remote meeting 2 p.m. Monday, March 7. Although no public comment is permitted at TRC meetings, members of the public may attend, with more information available at avl.mx/bai.

Redwood Commons (21 Governors View Road, Asheville, 28805):

Buckeye Community Hope Foundation, a Columbus, Ohio-based developer, is seeking to erect a 18,500-square-foot apartment building containing 70 one- and two-bedroom units for affordable senior living at 21 Governors View Road near the Swannanoa River. BCHF is a nonprofit that has focused on affordable housing for seniors and families since its incorporation in 1991.

Documents for the proposal, including conceptual plans, neighborhood meeting minutes and architectural plans, can be viewed at avl.mx/baj. Because the project will require conditional zoning, it will face review by the PZC and Asheville City Council, both of which permit public comment, before final approval.

Buncombe County



Participating at Board of Adjustment meetings Buncombe County’s Board of Adjustment is a quasi-judicial body. Like a jury, board members base their decisions on sworn witness statements and evidence — such as photographs, presentations, posters and studies — presented during the meeting. Members of the public who wish to speak must apply either to serve as a witness or to have standing. Witnesses are sworn in and can be cross-examined. Anyone can apply to be a witness. Standing is reserved only for parties who possess evidence that a project will impact them in a negative way distinct from its impacts on the general public. Equivalent to the power of an attorney at trial, standing allows a person to cross-examine witnesses, object to evidence, provide contrary evidence and offer rebuttals. Members of the public who miss the deadline to submit witness and standing applications can request to comment during the meeting. Any comments made in the live chat of the meeting livestream will not be visible to the public, considered by the board or entered into the case record. They are considered public record, however, and may be shared as a result of public record requests. It is up to the discretion of the board who gets to serve as a witness, have standing or present a live comment. Three projects requiring special use permits will be on the agenda for the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, March 9. Special use, as defined in the Buncombe County Zoning Ordinance, refers to “a use which is permitted in specified zoning districts only after review by the board of adjustment and found to meet specific conditions and procedures … so as to maintain the safety and general welfare of the community.”

The primary reason all three projects have requested special use permits is that their buildings all have a proposed maximum height approximately 10 feet above the current 35-foot maximum for R-2 Residential Zoning.

Information on how to attend the meeting and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq.

Crescent Hill Apartments (180, 184, 188 and unaddressed parcel on Crescent Hill Drive, unaddressed parcel on Watson Road, Arden, 28704)

Southwood Realty Co., based in Gastonia, has applied to build a 252-unit multifamily apartment complex on 24.6 acres in Arden. The complex will include 10 three-story apartment buildings, four one-story garages and a one-story clubhouse with fitness facilities. Other potential recreational areas include a pool, playground and dog park.

A staff report by the Buncombe County Planning & Development Department raises concerns about vehicle safety at the potential development’s entrance on Watson Road, as well as vehicle and pedestrian safety at the intersection of Crescent Hill Drive and Hendersonville Road. The county recommends the addition of a sidewalk on Crescent Hill Drive; the project already includes a sidewalk on Watson Road.

Detailed project documents are available at avl.mx/bak.

Hominy Creek Apartments (40 Pallet Road, unaddressed parcel and 26 on Old Pisgah Highway, Candler 28715)

Developer Southeast Partners LLC, based out of Mount Pleasant, S.C., seeks to build a 216-unit apartment complex on 24.7 acres in Candler. The complex will include nine three-story apartment buildings, as well as a one-story clubhouse with fitness and mail rooms, office and meeting spaces, and restrooms. Proposed recreational facilities include a pool with deck, fire pits and dog walk.

The property is currently used for industrial purposes and owned by Goodson Holdings LLC. Detailed project documents are available at avl.mx/bal.

McIntosh Apartments (unaddressed parcels on McIntosh Road, 28806):

Developer Gary Hall of Alabama-based Hall Group LLC has applied to build a 228-unit apartment complex on 23 acres on McIntosh Road, across from the IC Imagine Public Charter School. These units will be divided between 14 three- or four-story structures. Other proposed structures include a clubhouse, pool, maintenance facility and two garages.

A county staff report raises concerns about the traffic near the school, but a traffic analysis provided by the developer countered that no changes to traffic infrastructure were needed. Detailed project documents are available at avl.mx/bam.