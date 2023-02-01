Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville

City of Asheville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee meeting previously scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, has been canceled.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Residents can submit comments over email and voicemail until 24 hours prior to the meeting or provide in-person comment during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.

Zoning Map Amendments

The following two zoning map amendments are not listed in Asheville’s development portal because, according to city planner Will Palmquist, they are straight rezonings without any conditions or site plans. Permit information is provided below.

234 Hendersonville Road Rezoning (234 Hendersonville Road, 28803)

The law firm McGuire Wood & Bissette requests a rezoning on behalf of Monark Patel, president of Milan Biltmore Two Inc., which owns the Clarion Inn Biltmore Village on 234 Hendersonville Road.

Currently, the property covers two zones, Office and Highway Business. The application requests that the entire parcel be rezoned to Highway Business. No changes to the site are proposed.

The public record for the permit can be accessed at avl.mx/ccn.

43 Redfern St. Rezoning (43 Redfern St., 28806)

Larry Ward of Ward Enterprises & Ventures LLC in Leicester requests a rezoning from Institutional to Residential Multi-Family Medium Density District (RM-8) so that West Asheville Baptist Church can sell a 0.29-acre property as a residence. The church is located at 926 Haywood Road, but this parcel was zoned Institutional because the church used the property for meetings.

The permit can be accessed at avl.mx/ccm.

Buncombe County



Woodfin board hears Elk Mountain appeal On Jan. 25, the Woodfin Board of Adjustment began to hear an appeal lodged by the Citizens for Responsible Land Use, a neighborhood organization opposing a proposed 116-unit development on the Elk Mountain ridgeline. Xpress first covered the proposed development from Atlanta-based HS Robinhood Owner LLC and the CRLU’s mobilization against it last September. (See avl.mx/ccq.) The appeal was lodged on behalf of Jessica and Alex Bernstein and the CRLU, who were all represented at the hearing by Asheville attorney John Noor. Robinhood is represented by Josh Portnoy of Atlanta-based firm Hatteras Sky. Bernstein and the CRLU maintain that Woodfin town manager Shannon Tuch incorrectly designated the development as a “multifamily building” as opposed to a “group development.” The former designation allows the development to circumvent review by the Board of Adjustment, meetings of which allow public comment. The appeal also maintains that Tuch was incorrect in allowing the development to be subject to the regulations in place when the developer first submitted an application on May 17, 2021 – one day before new regulations were enacted that would have significantly impacted the original site design. Robinhood argues that subsequent revisions to its plans should be seen as an extension of that original application, whereas Bernstein and the CRLU believe those revisions should be considered as new plans subject to the new requirements. The Woodfin Board of Adjustment met from 5-9 p.m. each day Jan. 25-27 to consider the appeal but did not reach a final decision. The board has continued the hearing until Thursday, Feb. 9, according to CRLU secretary Ben Irvin. Three projects requiring special use permits will be on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting, taking place at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8. The in-person meeting will be held at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

Northridge Farms SUP (74 Gill Branch Road, Weaverville)

Travis Fowler of Brevard-based First Victory Inc. requests a special use permit on 88.12 acres in Weaverville to construct 577 housing units across 197 structures. The proposed development would include 118 single-family homes, 163 townhomes or casitas and 296 multifamily apartments across 11 buildings. The single-family homes would be for sale; all other units would be rented out.

Proposed amenities include playgrounds, pools and clubhouses for each section of the development. Primary access to the development will be via Northridge Commons Parkway. A December 2022 traffic analysis by Asheville-based firm Gannett Fleming proposed no traffic changes beyond the development’s existing plans to extend the roads at Northridge Commons Parkway, Northcrest Road and Gill Branch Road until they connect to the site.

The permitted density on the site’s R-3 and CS zones is 12 units per acre; the development’s density is 6.54 units per acre.

Project documents can be accessed at avl.mx/ccs.

Prestige Subaru SUP (107 S. Bear Creek Road, Lower Hominy Township)

Raleigh-based Anderson Bear Creek LLC and Nowell Bear Creek LLC request a special use permit to build a Level 2 Planned Unit Development on 36.58 acres. This Prestige Subaru dealership will consist of a roughly 59,000-square-foot vehicle sales and maintenance building and a roughly 1,500-square-foot car wash (not for public use).

The dealership would also include outside lounging areas and a dog park. Two access roads connecting to South Bear Creek Road would be constructed, as would two sidewalks.

Project documents can be accessed at avl.mx/c9b.

Ridgecrest Camps Cabin Extension SUP (1 Ridgecrest Drive & 290 Yates Ave., Black Mountain)

Phil Berry, executive director of Ridgecrest Summer Camps, requests a special use permit to construct two new cabins at Camp Crestridge and seven new cabins at Camp Ridgecrest. Each cabin would be 800 square feet, the same size as existing structures.

The entire property is 967 acres. Camp Crestridge, the summer camp for girls, is on the northern part of the property, and Camp Ridgecrest, the boys’ camp, is on the southern part.

Project documents can be accessed at avl.mx/ccp.

Black Mountain Home for Children SUP Revision (80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain)

Jim Harmon, president of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families Inc. is applying to revise the plan for a Planned Unit Development II. The original plan to construct a single-family modular home on 48.9 acres was approved in May 2019. The new plan would see the addition of a 5,598-square-foot student life center on the property near the existing group home.

Project documents can be found at avl.mx/cco.