Development Roundup: Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss new 279-unit development

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: A new development proposed at 2 Butler Road in Arden is set to include a 279-unit apartment complex with five residential buildings and seven ancillary structures, including a leasing office, fitness center and five garages. Rendering courtesy of the City of Asheville

City of Asheville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, which will be in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, with an agenda review at 12:15 p.m. the same day. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Residents can submit comments via email and voicemail until 24 hours before the meeting or provide in-person comment during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6

ZONING MAP AMENDMENTS

2 Butler Road, Arden

Property owners Margaret Wallace, Jeanne Fort, Deirdre L Hawes, Robert Swicegood II, Marita Stepp and Patricia and Jimmie Earwood are requesting to conditionally rezone 8 acres at 2 Butler Road from Community Business II to Residential Expansion — Conditional Zone. If approved, the land will be used for a 279-unit apartment complex with five residential buildings and seven ancillary structures, including a leasing office, fitness center and five garages.

110 River Hills Road, Asheville

Property owner Wood Ave LLC is requesting to amend the conditional zoning ordinance for property at 110 River Hills Road to make changes to the site plan and project conditions. If approved, the land will be used for a one-building, 153-unit multifamily development, as well as a clubhouse.

Buncombe County

One project seeking a special-use permit is on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 11. The in-person meeting will be at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

SPECIAL-USE PERMITS

Wilderness Ridge SUP (99999 Reeves Code Road, Lower Hominy Township)

Kevin Kerr of Asheville-based Wilderness Ridge LLC is requesting a special-use permit to build a Level 1 Planned Unit Development on 60.66 acres. The development will consist of 75 condominium units across 35 buildings. Each condominium will be about 2,850 square feet and include a two-car garage. The 5.75 acres of heavily wooded common space will be maintained by a homeowners association. The review of this application is continued from the board’s Wednesday, Sept. 13, meeting.

Project documents are available at avl.mx/cvd.

