Deadline to submit writing & art for Xpress Kids Issues approaching

Attention, local kids and teens: You have a little over a week to share your work for possible publication in Mountain Xpress’ 2023 Kids Issues!

Each March, Xpress publishes the colorful, engaging work of Western North Carolina’s K-12 students. There is no fee to enter, and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 27. This year’s theme is “Time Travel: Where would you go and why?”

Theme: ‘Time Travel: Where would you go and why?’

Students, here are some questions to think about to get started. What is your favorite historic era? What do you like about it? Would you want to travel back in time to visit that era? What would you do when you got there? Would you want to travel hundreds (or thousands) of years into the future? What would you do when you got there? What questions would you have?

Create art or writing and upload here.

Submission guidelines

Educators, parents and students, please send us the best work in the following categories:

Essays

Essays should be no more than 300 words (though some exceptions can be made). Typed entries are encouraged.

Short fiction

Fiction should be no more than 300 words (though some exceptions can be made). Typed entries are encouraged.

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines. Typed submissions are encouraged.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high resolution, digital photos between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to be considered for publication in Xpress’ Kids Issues, publishing March 8 and 15. Sorry, we cannot accept late entries.

Submit your work

Upload student work here.

Returns

Mailed or hand-delivered pieces may be picked up after the issue publishes, though Xpress cannot be responsible for their return.

Questions?

Email kids@mountainx.com and one of our staffers will get back in touch.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!

— Xpress staff