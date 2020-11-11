Fire torches warehouse at MSD Woodfin facility

A black column of smoke ascended into the clouds above Asheville the afternoon of Nov. 10, the result of a warehouse fire at the Metropolitan Sewerage District’s treatment facility in Woodfin. According to a Facebook post by the West Buncombe Volunteer Fire Department, the scale of the blaze led Buncombe County Emergency Management to call for assistance from all of the county’s fire departments, as well as personnel from neighboring counties.
The cause of the fire remained unknown as of press time, and neither Buncombe County nor the MSD had issued a press release addressing the incident. However, WLOS has reported that the fire began in an unoccupied building used to store equipment for both the MSD and a construction contractor for the district. No impacts on sewage treatment operations are anticipated.
No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the fire, but a photo submitted by Xpress reader Xavier Hooper shows that at least some of the warehouse’s metal walls have apparently fallen in. The Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s office plans to conduct further investigation.
Aerial view of the Nov. 10 MSD warehouse fire. Photo by Fletching Drone Photography
Crews respond to the Nov. 10 MSD warehouse fire. Photo by Xavier Hooper
Onlookers walk through a field near the MSD warehouse fire on Nov. 10. Photo by Xavier Cooper
Smoke rises from the Nov. 10 MSD warehouse fire. Photo by Xavier Hooper
Before you comment
