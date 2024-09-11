Golden Agers: Making time for adventure and new connections during retirement

Posted on by Carol Kaufman
TEA TIME: Maurice Frank relaxes inside Gemelli restaurant during a recent Fika Asheville event. Photo by Carol Kaufman

For Maurice Frank, retirement revolves around three key pursuits: playing, socializing and giving back. Since retiring from a career in information technology management in 2016 and relocating to Asheville by way of Atlanta with his wife, Wendy, Frank has been steadily checking these goals off his to-do list — one fulfilling activity at a time.

As a hiking enthusiast, Frank will always carve out time to hit the trails, often seeking new places to explore. In 2023, he walked the entire 500-mile Camino Frances in Spain in 35 days. More recently, in July, he set out on a 300-mile solo trek along the Camino Portuguese de Santiago.

“I would describe that trip as a blend of adventure, physical challenge and social interaction,” says the 68-year-old Frank. “It’s also a chance to step away from my daily routine and gain a fresh perspective on life — something I enjoy doing from time to time.”

He reflects on his experiences with a sense of fulfillment. “Both trips were equally satisfying because my intentions were met each time. For the 2023 Camino Frances, my goal was to be part of the Camino community. For the recent Portuguese Camino experience, my goal was solitude, although I also enjoyed some true camaraderie with other ‘pilgrims.’”

When it comes to giving back, what stands out to Frank is teaching an ongoing estate planning course at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) — a senior learning center on the UNC Asheville campus. He also spent five years as an organizer for the popular Meetup group Asheville Fika.

“Wendy and I joined Fika in 2016, a few days after moving to Asheville,” says Frank. “Fika is a Swedish word that roughly translates as ‘gathering together over coffee.’ The group proved to be a good fit for us both and soon became our main social activity.”

In 2018, when Frank became the organizer, Fika consisted of roughly 500 members. That number rose to over 1,000 by the time he stepped down in 2023 to prepare for his first Camino trip.

During those five years as group organizer, Frank gained a new understanding of his core values.

“I want to believe that my efforts with Fika helped build community and form lasting friendships,” he says. “I know that it has for Wendy and I. That’s why we keep coming back.”

From his teaching gig at OLLI to his Fika community to walking the Camino — which he says he’d undoubtedly do again — retirement for Frank couldn’t be any richer.

Editor’s note: Golden Agers is a monthly feature that explores local residents who are retired or semiretired but remain active in the community. 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Carol Kaufman
Human interest writer living in Asheville.
View all posts by Carol Kaufman →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.