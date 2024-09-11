Golden Agers: Making time for adventure and new connections during retirement

For Maurice Frank, retirement revolves around three key pursuits: playing, socializing and giving back. Since retiring from a career in information technology management in 2016 and relocating to Asheville by way of Atlanta with his wife, Wendy, Frank has been steadily checking these goals off his to-do list — one fulfilling activity at a time.

As a hiking enthusiast, Frank will always carve out time to hit the trails, often seeking new places to explore. In 2023, he walked the entire 500-mile Camino Frances in Spain in 35 days. More recently, in July, he set out on a 300-mile solo trek along the Camino Portuguese de Santiago.

“I would describe that trip as a blend of adventure, physical challenge and social interaction,” says the 68-year-old Frank. “It’s also a chance to step away from my daily routine and gain a fresh perspective on life — something I enjoy doing from time to time.”

He reflects on his experiences with a sense of fulfillment. “Both trips were equally satisfying because my intentions were met each time. For the 2023 Camino Frances, my goal was to be part of the Camino community. For the recent Portuguese Camino experience, my goal was solitude, although I also enjoyed some true camaraderie with other ‘pilgrims.’”

When it comes to giving back, what stands out to Frank is teaching an ongoing estate planning course at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) — a senior learning center on the UNC Asheville campus. He also spent five years as an organizer for the popular Meetup group Asheville Fika.

“Wendy and I joined Fika in 2016, a few days after moving to Asheville,” says Frank. “Fika is a Swedish word that roughly translates as ‘gathering together over coffee.’ The group proved to be a good fit for us both and soon became our main social activity.”

In 2018, when Frank became the organizer, Fika consisted of roughly 500 members. That number rose to over 1,000 by the time he stepped down in 2023 to prepare for his first Camino trip.

During those five years as group organizer, Frank gained a new understanding of his core values.

“I want to believe that my efforts with Fika helped build community and form lasting friendships,” he says. “I know that it has for Wendy and I. That’s why we keep coming back.”

From his teaching gig at OLLI to his Fika community to walking the Camino — which he says he’d undoubtedly do again — retirement for Frank couldn’t be any richer.

Editor’s note: Golden Agers is a monthly feature that explores local residents who are retired or semiretired but remain active in the community.