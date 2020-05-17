Hispanic family tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
TAKING CARE: Lucy Ortiz, left, is quarantined at home in Henderson County with members of her family. Photo courtesy of Hola Carolina.

Editor’s note: This story was produced by Hola Carolina and is used with permission. The story can be viewed in Spanish at holacarolina.com.

No one ever plans on getting sick, says Lucy Ortiz, a mother of six in Henderson County. Four members of her family have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including her 17-month-old son. 

Although she is anxious about telling people her family is COVID-19 positive and fears reprisal, Ortiz believes it’s vital to speak publicly about her situation to warn others of the dangers associated with the virus. 

“It can happen to anybody. I don’t want people wondering what we did or didn’t do to acquire it. We were careful and we got it,” Ortiz says. Her family of nine is quarantining together; so far, her husband, 16-year-old daughter, 17-month-old son and father-in-law have tested positive and are in different phases of recovery. 

Ortiz’s father-in-law was first in the family to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after experiencing fever, chills and body pain. He was hospitalized for 15 days before his release last month. “He was receiving 20 liters of oxygen a day and now is getting two liters. He’s doing much better, but we are taking very small baby steps,” Ortiz says.

COVID-19 symptoms can vary between cases. Her toddler son developed a cough and a fever and is very fussy, Ortiz says, while her teenage daughter has no symptoms at all. Ortiz tried to get tested herself but was told to wait until she began showing symptoms. 

Like many other mothers living paycheck to paycheck, Ortiz worries about how her family’s bills will be paid. “With my husband’s last paycheck, we paid part of April’s rent,” she says. “Now, the whole family is quarantined and we have no income for May. Plus, the medical bills are starting to arrive.”

Ortiz hopes her story helps spread the message that the coronavirus is a very real danger for families like hers. “The cough is not fake. The fever is not fake. The reality of what is happening to my family is not fake. It’s real,” she says. “Please keep our family in your prayers and don’t judge us.”

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.