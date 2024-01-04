(HUMOR) Asheville’s comedic history runs deep

Editor’s note: The following content, unlike the rest of Mountain Xpress’ award-winning coverage of local news and events throughout the rest of the year, is 100% fake.
When the good, hardworking people at Buncombe County Special Collections heard Xpress was gearing up for its annual Humor Issue, they wanted in on the fun. (And they reminded us that we had indeed thrown that possibility into the kitty on a particularly bad night at the weekly Local History poker game and that they were the current possessor of said honor.)
And so it came to pass that BCSC manager Katherine Cutshall and library assistant Jenny Brown dropped a box of archival photos at the Xpress office door with one simple instruction: “Make of these what you will.”
So we did. To the best of our knowledge, the captions of these photos are 100% fake accurate. And the story behind BCSC’s contributions and participation in this year’s Humor Issue is 110% false true.
For potentially more accurate insights into these images, visits avl.mx/d8n. (Remember, dear reader, this is our annual Humor Issue!)
