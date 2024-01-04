(HUMOR) Xpressers almanac: What’s ahead for 2024?

Editor’s note: The following content, unlike the rest of Mountain Xpress’ award-winning coverage of local news and events throughout the rest of the year, is 100% fake.
Top five tourist excuses for approaching bears on the Blue Ridge Parkway
- “I was wearing bear repellant.”
- #BearTok.
- “They let you pet the bears in Tennessee.”
- “I thought it was Jerry Garcia.”
- “My brother-in-law breeds them down in Florida.”
Top 10 post-Asheville plans for APD Chief David Zack
- Run for Sheriff.
- Leader of the Bills Mafia: Asheville chapter.
- Smoke all the confiscated pot from the last three years.
- “See what Myrtle Beach is all about.”
- Personal chauffeur for Mrs. Zack.
- Mainstay at Double Crown’s Western Wednesday Karaoke.
- Demolish homeless camps on the weekend “for funsies.”
- Coalition for Public Safety Facebook page moderator.
- Asheville’s new water department head engineer (because he knows a thing or two about leaks).
- Co-host of Chad Nesbitt’s new podcast, “The Anarchists Are Coming.”
Top five issues Rev. Ronald Gates should be more worried about than sex/drugs in Buncombe County Schools library books
- Meth recipes in Home Ec classes.
- Turning calculators upside down to spell “BOOBS.”
- Megachurch pastors embezzling millions.
- Young men sliding down ropes in Phys Ed.
- His own shadow.
Top 10 Asheville-inspired contraceptives
- A romantic walk down Chicken Alley.
- Counterfeit Viagra purchased from a local vape shop.
- The pickle PBR from Rankin Vault.
- “So, I read this article in Mountain Xpress …”
- Locally produced condoms from an “independent manufacturer,” using “locally sourced latex” and “all-natural spermicide.”
- River Cologne, sourced straight from the French Broad.
- Macramé diaphragm.
- Thirty seconds of attempted seduction by Madison Cawthorn.
- Open mic night.
- Men in Crocs.
Top 10 ways the TDA expects to allocate its 2025 budget
-
- Matching denim skirts.
- An ad campaign in the Swiss Alps.
- Tailgating at McCormick Field.
- Koozies.
- Sweet digs for the next U.S. Open Tennis Championships.
- Paying influencers on TikTok in an attempt to make a new viral dance move: The Blue Ridge Bootyshake.
- Rape whistles for anyone who needs to use city parking lots at night.
- Lobbying for the next movie in the Saw franchise to film at the Biltmore Estate.
- Foam stress balls shaped like Andrew “TDA Rabble-rouser” Celwyn’s head.
- Donations to local area homeless nonprofits. (Hey, these lists are satire, right?)
Top five performance sites for the Asheville Symphony Orchestra
-
- The Pit of Despair.
- Outside Urban Outfitters.
- The reparations commission 2024 black tie gala event: cocktail hour entertainment.
- Mission Hospital staff canteen.
- Burger Bar, right before Saturday night karaoke.
-
Top 10 most anticipated new beers of 2024
- Manheimer Märzen.
- Noise Ordinance Blonde.
- Eye Pee, Eh?
- Reparations “Redline” Red Ale.
- River Raft Brown Ale.
- I Canton Believe It’s Not Bitter.
- Arden You Glad? Gose.
- Cycle Lane Cynic Imperial Stout.
- Chocolate Chicken Coop Porter.
- Rubbernecking Tourist Pale Ale.
Top five beefs brewing between Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office
- Who does Kora the police poodle like more?
- Who gets to keep the drugs picked up from vagrants?
- Who gets to play with the drones during protest marches?
- Who’s got the slowest response time to someone being held up at knifepoint?
- Who would be the Jets and Sharks in a new production of West Side Story?
Top 10 priorities for Asheville City Council in 2024
- Make Canton Smell Again (MCSA).
- Chucking more money at the reparations commission.
- Figuring out spurious reasons to close their offices a day before a national holiday (aka Esther’s 4-Day Weekend Theory).
- Moving the Vance plinth to the South Carolina state border, then tipping it over so it’s their problem now.
- Writing a proposal that Kim Roney will actually support.
- Getting bogged down in another aimless cache of visioning plans.
- Unionizing against the tyranny of local residents.
- Karaoke machine at the next Council retreat.
- A vape in every home!
- Matching TDA neck tattoos.
Top five side hustles for buskers
- Nextdoor comment moderator.
- Onlyfans.
- Backup sirens for APD vehicles.
- Cryptocurrency consultant.
- Breaking and entering.
Top 10 Guinness World Records Asheville residents will attempt in 2024
- Longest water outage.
- Most Teacup Great Dane Yorkiedoodles in a dog park at the same time.
- Tightest poverty margin by a journalist.
- Most vapes smoked by a teenager in a high school bathroom.
- Longest convoy of 1999 Subaru Outbacks down Merrimon Avenue.
- Most Cinnabons consumed during a flight delay.
- Least stoned Billy Strings concert attendee.
- Warbliest busker cover of “Fools Rush In.”
- Longest wait time in the Mission Hospital ER.
- Most aligned chakra.
Top 10 anticipated complaints about living in Asheville in 2024
- “It was nicer before Roots Hummus closed.”
- “The bear-to-homeless ratio is off.”
- “We’re a quarter way through the century, and Esther Manheimer is still mayor.”
- “Now that the Canton Mill has closed, the stench of patchouli is overwhelming.”
- “Roving squads of Atlanta bachelorette parties and Charlotte finance/tech bros are killing the good vibes, man.”
- “The ‘Amazing’ Pubcycle is backing up traffic on I-26.”
- “My child’s math teacher quit to get better pay and benefits bartending at Texas Roadhouse.”
- “I left Florida to escape you people.”
- “I can only charge $2,500 a month for my converted chicken coop apartment.”
- “Damn liberals won’t let me open carry inside yoga studios.”
Top five events most likely to happen to Mountain Xpress in 2024
- Editorial team replaced by ChatGPT.
- Electromagnetic pulse attack erases all records of the publication’s existence.
- Staff realizes office manager Mark Murphy’s charming Irish slang words are actually embittered Irish curses and are turned into
toadswarm, half-filled pints of stout.
- Half the staff dies from eating spoiled salsa found in the back of the office fridge.
- The staff topless charity calendar idea is shelved another year.
Top five less publicized issues at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
- The void to hell beneath the orchestra pit.
- Sentient asbestos and lead paint.
- Squirrel colony living in the all-gender restroom.
- The William Sydney Porter Society’s “Rename This Venue” campaign.
- Ice-skating rink beneath the floor.
Top five things former Buncombe County manager Wanda Greene spent money on in 2023
- Bougie prison outfits. (“They’re comfortable! Sue me.”)
- Cigarette cartons “for the girls back in the slammer.”
- Monthly bus passes.
- Glass house construction.
- Stone collection services.
Top five new local breweries
- The Nasty Possum.
- The Frisky Possum.
- The Nasty-Frisky Possum (merger).
- Happy Liver Beer Co.
- Totally Not a Money-Laundering Front Brewing Co.
Top 10 new “Best Of WNC” categories
- Friendliest bear.
- Dumbest tourist on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
- Most wolf decor in an Airbnb.
- Least commercially viable newly opened business.
- Most overrun pickleball court.
- Best 29-year-old independent alt-weekly newspaper.
- Least hateful /r/asheville user.
- Strangest pickled vegetable.
- Most expensive coffee drink.
- Asheville neighborhood least tolerant of change.
Top five most anticipated AVL Watchdog “Answer Man” columns for 2024
-
- Has Chuck Edwards ever been hugged?
- Does anyone actually work in the Citizen Times offices?
- Free-range toddlers or free-range chickens: Who’s more annoying?
- Which animal at the WNC Nature Center is the most depressed?
- Is this mushroom edible?
